Review 3: "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

This study provides a more convenient and user-friendly way of collecting tongue swab samples for molecular diagnostic testing to detect pulmonary tuberculosis. The authors verify the performance using two different commercial assays and claim equivalent performance to previous tongue swab collection methods with significantly lower sample handling time.

Overall the paper is well-written and a well performed clinical study. The conclusions drawn are valid with good justifications. I recommend the paper to be accepted if the authors can address the following comments: