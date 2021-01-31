Reviews of "Longitudinal monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on high-touch surfaces in a community setting"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates the presence of SARS-CoV-2 contamination on high-touch surfaces and concludes that fomite-mediated is highly unlikely in real-world settings. Reviewers find the study's main claims reliable but emphasize limitations using SARS-CoV-2 RNA as a primary metric.

Reviewer 1 (Eric Meyerowitz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Emanuel Goldman) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.