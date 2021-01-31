Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jan 31, 2021

Reviews of "Longitudinal monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on high-touch surfaces in a community setting"

Reviewers: Eric Meyerowitz (Montefiore Medical Center) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Emanuel Goldman (Rutgers New Jersey Medical School) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Eric Meyerowitz and Emanuel Goldman
Published onJan 31, 2021
This Pub is a Review of
by Abigail P. Harvey, Erica R. Fuhrmeister, Molly Cantrell, Ana K. Pitol, Jenna M. Swarthout, Julie E. Powers, Maya L. Nadimpalli, Timothy R. Julian, and Amy J. Pickering
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractEnvironmental surveillance of surface contamination is an unexplored tool for understanding transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in community settings. We conducted longitudinal swab sampling of high-touch non-porous surfaces in a Massachusetts town during a COVID-19 outbreak from April to June 2020. Twenty-nine of 348 (8.3 %) surface samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2, including crosswalk buttons, trash can handles, and door handles of essential business entrances (grocery store, liquor store, bank, and gas station). The estimated risk of infection from touching a contaminated surface was low (less than 5 in 10,000), suggesting fomites play a minimal role in SARS-CoV-2 community transmission. The weekly percentage of positive samples (out of n=33 unique surfaces per week) best predicted variation in city-level COVID-19 cases using a 7-day lead time. Environmental surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on high-touch surfaces could be a useful tool to provide early warning of COVID-19 case trends.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates the presence of SARS-CoV-2 contamination on high-touch surfaces and concludes that fomite-mediated is highly unlikely in real-world settings. Reviewers find the study's main claims reliable but emphasize limitations using SARS-CoV-2 RNA as a primary metric.

Reviewer 1 (Eric Meyerowitz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Emanuel Goldman) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
