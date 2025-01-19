Review 1: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: This study introduced 91 AMR primer sets, along with two primer sets targeting bacterial 16S rRNA and fungal 28S rRNA, for amplicon sequencing. The workflow was validated using genomic DNA extracted from reference isolates, BACT/ALERT samples, and spiked-in blood samples under a 6-hour blood culture procedure.

However, despite the 91 AMR primer sets being distributed across pools 1–7 and pools 8–12, only the first seven pools were used in the experiment, covering just 49 AMR genes​. This limitation raises concerns about the comprehensiveness of the approach and suggests high experimental complexity, as each sample requires at least eight separate reactions (pool 1-7 and species identification), making it less efficient compared to individual PCR experiments.

A major issue in this study is the lack of clear ground truth regarding the types and quantities of AMR genes present in the samples​. Without this reference, it is impossible to accurately assess how many AMR genes were correctly detected. For instance, as shown in Figure 1C, the high occurrence of blaSHV suggests that all samples carrying this gene. However, blaSHV should not be present in fungi, raising concerns about the true positive definition. To improve clarity, the authors should at least provide the ground truth for each sample, along with a clear definition of how it was determined, as supplemental information. Furthermore, as described in line 437, the authors used ResFinder to identify AMR determinants. However, the low identity threshold (40%) may lead to the identification of different gene alleles rather than the intended target genes​.

Moreover, since the study does not disclose the raw analytical data nor provide access to the analysis pipeline, it is impossible to fully assess the accuracy and reliability of the AMR gene prediction.

Figure 1-3 are similar, but the presentation could be clearer. Panel B would be more effectively represented as a three-column table, displaying the actual species, predicted species, and abundance value. Panel C should primarily indicate which species are missing due to low sequencing yield, as this information can be easily described in the text. For panel D, the Y-axis is unclear, particularly regarding the notation of certain AMR genes (e.g., why VanHBX?, OxaB as oxaB?, crpP?, blaLEN?). Additionally, Panel F and G appear redundant, as their information could be more efficiently conveyed using numerical values in the text.