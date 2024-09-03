Review 1: "C-reactive Protein-Based Tuberculosis Triage Testing: A Multi-Country Diagnostic Accuracy Study"

I would be most interested to hear some thought, rather than being prescriptive on a change. One limitation of the study is suggested by the relationship between bacterial load and specificity – in a population where TB is ruled out, such as the one used for specificity, there should not be such a relationship. The correlation that was apparently found, suggests that there are indeed a few individuals with TB in this population, not detected by the reference standard but by CRP testing; which leads to a lower specificity – however this would then be falsely low. In a population where bacterial load tends to be higher, such cases then may be more likely to be CRP positive. An alternative explanation could of course be that there are other non-TB factors that are collinear with higher TB bacterial burden in a population.