Reviews of: "Laboratory Validation and Clinical Implementation of Human Monkeypox Saliva-Based Tests"

Reviewers: P Fernandes (Instituto Politecnico de Viana do Castelo) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • E Michailidou & P Athanasios (Aristotle University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Paulo Fernandes, Evangelia Michailidou, and Poulopoulos Athanasios
Published onSep 07, 2022
Laboratory Validation and Clinical Implementation of Human Monkeypox Saliva-Based Tests
by Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz, Kevin Carragher, Adam Sukhija-Cohen, Hong Li, and Jeffrey D. Klausner
AbstractBackgroundImproved diagnostic capabilities and accessibility are essential for controlling the outbreak of Human Monkeypox.MethodsWe describe a saliva-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for Human Monkeypox, in vitro test performance, and clinical implementation of that assay at three testing sites in Los Angeles. Finally, using pre-specified search terms, we conducted a systematic rapid review of PubMed and Web of Science online databases of studies reporting the performance of oral pharyngeal or saliva-based tests for Human Monkeypox.ResultsLaboratory evaluation of the assay showed in silico inclusivity of 100% for 97 strains of Human Monkeypox, with an analytic sensitivity of 250 copies/mL, and 100% agreement compared to known positive and negative specimens. Clinical testing identified 22 cases of Human Monkeypox among 132 individuals (16.7%). Of those 22 cases, 16 (72.7%) reported symptoms, 4 (18.2%) without a rash at the time of testing. Our systematic rapid review identified 6 studies; 23 patients had tests performed on oropharyngeal specimens 100% agreed with the PCR test result of a lesion swab.ConclusionSaliva-based PCR tests are potential tools for outbreak control, and further evaluation of the performance of such tests is warranted.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes a saliva-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for Human Monkeypox Virus and assesses its in vitro test performance and clinical performance. Reviewers found this study to be potentially informative to not informative, highlighting several gaps in the study design and reporting of results that render it difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from the preprint without major clarification or further research.

Reviewer 1 (Paulo F…) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Co-Reviewer 2 (Evangelia M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Co- Reviewer 2 (Poulopoulos A…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
by Paulo Fernandes
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022
Reviewers found this study to be potentially informative to not informative, highlighting several gaps in the study design and reporting of results that render it difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from the preprint without major clarification or further research.

A Supplement to this Pub
by Evangelia Michailidou and Poulopoulos Athanasios
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022
Reviewers found this study to be potentially informative to not informative, highlighting several gaps in the study design and reporting of results that render it difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from the preprint without major clarification or further research.

