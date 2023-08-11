Review 2: "Clinical Outcomes After the Introduction of Dolutegravir for Second-line Antiretroviral Therapy in South Africa: A Retrospective Cohort Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The study supports WHO recommendation of dolutegravir use replacing LPV/r for second-line regimen in resource-limited settings where the HIV drug resistance testing was not routinely performed. Use of recycling TDF in second-line regimen provided implementation benefit of using fixed dose combination of TDF/XTC/DTG single tablet regimen in second-line regimen.

The authors reported real world treatment outcome; 12-month retention in care and virological suppression rate of DTG-based second-line regimens from KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. The retrospective data of 1214 adult living with HIV (median age of 36 years old) who failed first line NNRTI-based regimen and initiated second-line regimen during December 2019 to November 2020. The median time on first line regimen was 2.9 years

The result showed retention in care was higher with AZT/XTC/DTG (85.7%) compared with AZT/XTC/LPV/r (75.2%), and similar with TDF/XTC/DTG (76.9%). The HIV viral suppression rate < 50 copies/ml threshold were AZT/XTC/DTG (59.3%) compared with AZT/XTC/LPV/r (46.7%), and similar with TDF/XTC/DTG (60.7%). The adjusted relative risk (aRR) was 1.25 (95% CI 1.06 to 1.47) for AZT/XTC/DTG regimen and 1.30 (95%CI 1.14 to 1.48). The HIV viral suppression rate < 1000 copies/ml threshold were AZT/XTC/DTG (86.0%) compared with AZT/XTC/LPV/r (69.4%), and similar with TDF/XTC/DTG (78.1%).

The study conclusion was in line with finding from clinical trials, DAWNING study (showed superiority of DTG vs LPV/r-based second line regimen) and NADIA study (showed non inferiority of recycling TDF versus AZT in second-line regimen when use in combination with DTG).

The study support WHO recommendation of dolutegravir use replacing LPV/r for second-line regimen in resource-limited settings. The real world data showed lower retention rate and virological suppression rate than clinical trial settings. The public health intervention such as enhanced adherence counselling and improved retention are warranted.