Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 25, 2022DOI

Review of "Subtle immunological differences in mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine induced Fc-functional profiles"

Reviewer: Ana Espino | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Ana Espino
Published onMar 25, 2022
Subtle immunological differences in mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine induced Fc-functional profiles
by Paulina Kaplonek, Deniz Cizmeci, Stephanie Fischinger, Ai-ris Collier, Todd Suscovich, Caitlyn Linde, Thomas Broge, Colin Mann, Fatima Amanat, Diana Dayal, Justin Rhee, Michael de St. Aubin, Eric J. Nilles, Elon R. Musk, Anil S. Menon, Erica Ollmann Saphire, Florian Krammer, Douglas A. Lauffenburger, Dan H. Barouch, and Galit Alter
AbstractThe successful development of several COVID-19 vaccines has substantially reduced morbidity and mortality in regions of the world where the vaccines have been deployed. However, in the wake of the emergence of viral variants, able to evade vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies, real world vaccine efficacy has begun to show differences across the mRNA platforms, suggesting that subtle variation in immune responses induced by the BNT162b2 and mRNA1273 vaccines may provide differential protection. Given our emerging appreciation for the importance of additional antibody functions, beyond neutralization, here we profiled the postboost binding and functional capacity of the humoral response induced by the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 in a cohort of hospital staff. Both vaccines induced robust humoral immune responses to WT SARS-CoV-2 and VOCs. However, differences emerged across epitopespecific responses, with higher RBD- and NTD-specific IgA, as well as functional antibodies (ADNP and ADNK) in mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients. Additionally, RBD-specific antibody depletion highlighted the different roles of non-RBD-specific antibody effector function induced across the mRNA vaccines, providing novel insights into potential differences in protective immunity generated across these vaccines in the setting of newly emerging VOCs.

Reviewer 1 (Ana Espino) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

