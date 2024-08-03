Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Sep 03, 2024DOI

Review of "Population Scale Proteomics Enables Adaptive Digital Twin Modelling in Sepsis"

Reviewer: S Nemati (UC San Diego) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Shamim Nemati
Published onSep 03, 2024
Population scale proteomics enables adaptive digital twin modelling in sepsis
by Aaron M. Scott, Lisa Mellhammar, Erik Malmström, Axel Goch Gustafsson, Anahita Bakochi, Marc Isaksson, Tirthankar Mohanty, Louise Thelaus, Fredrik Kahn, Lars Malmström, Johan Malmström, and Adam Linder
  • Published on Mar 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Sepsis is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. Currently, the heterogeneity of sepsis makes it challenging to determine the molecular mechanisms that define the syndrome. Here, we leverage population scale proteomics to analyze a well-defined cohort of 1364 blood samples taken at time-of-admission to the emergency department from patients suspected of sepsis. We identified panels of proteins using explainable artificial intelligence that predict clinical outcomes and applied these panels to reduce high-dimensional proteomics data to a low-dimensional interpretable latent space (ILS). Using the ILS, we constructed an adaptive digital twin model that accurately predicted organ dysfunction, mortality, and early-mortality-risk patients using only data available at time-of-admission. In addition to being highly effective for investigating sepsis, this approach supports the flexible incorporation of new data and can generalize to other diseases to aid in translational research and the development of precision medicine.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: In this preprint, authors utilized population-level proteomics data for a cohort of suspected sepsis patients along with machine learning methods to create a predictive model for future organ dysfunction and mortality risk of suspected sepsis patients. The reviewer found this preprint potentially informative as the results are promising but potentially lack generalizability to patients outside of the training set due to the limited sample size.

Reviewer 1 (Shamim N…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Population Scale Proteomics Enables Adaptive Digital Twin Modelling in Sepsis"
by Shamim Nemati
  • Published on Sep 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewer found this preprint potentially informative as the results are promising but potentially lack generalizability to patients outside of the training set due to the limited sample size.

John Portal:

