Review of "Population Scale Proteomics Enables Adaptive Digital Twin Modelling in Sepsis"

Summary of Reviews: In this preprint, authors utilized population-level proteomics data for a cohort of suspected sepsis patients along with machine learning methods to create a predictive model for future organ dysfunction and mortality risk of suspected sepsis patients. The reviewer found this preprint potentially informative as the results are promising but potentially lack generalizability to patients outside of the training set due to the limited sample size.

Reviewer 1 (Shamim N…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

