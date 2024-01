Declining Trend in the Initial SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load During the Pandemic: Preliminary Observations from Detroit, Michigan

AbstractWe report a downward trend in the initial SARS-CoV-2 viral load in nasopharyngeal swab samples of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Detroit, Michigan, coinciding with a decrease in the number of deaths during April-June 2020. A gradual decrease in the initial viral load reflected the downward progression of the pandemic.