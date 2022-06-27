Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jul 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"

Reviewers: I Doherty (North Carolina Central University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Irene Doherty
Published onJul 27, 2022
Reviews of "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
High parental vaccine motivation at a neighborhood-based vaccine and testing site serving a predominantly Latinx community
by Jamie Naso, Susy Rojas, James Peng, Carina Marquez, Maria Contreras, Edgar Castellanos, Susana Rojas, Luis Rubio, Diane Jones, Jon Jacobo, Douglas Black, Valerie Tulier-Laiwa, Jacqueline Martinez, Gabriel Chamie, Genay Pilarowski, Joseph DeRisi, Diane Havlir, and Maya Petersen
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractPurposeTo understand vaccine attitudes of Latinx parents highly impacted by COVID-19. Methods. In April 2021, we surveyed parents about their attitudes for COVID-19 vaccination of their children at a community-based outdoor testing/vaccination site serving predominantly low-income, Latinx persons in San Francisco.ResultsAmong 1,033 parents (75% Latinx), 92% would “definitely” or “probably” vaccinate their children. Vaccine hesitancy was higher for younger children; concerns included side effects and impacts on fertility. Doctors and community organizations were noted as trusted sources of information, including among vaccine-hesitant parents.ConclusionLatinx parents accessing neighborhood-based COVID-19 testing/vaccination services are highly motivated to vaccinate their children for COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Irene D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"
Review 1: "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"
by Irene Doherty
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
davis john:

Strong parental vaccine wordle game motivation is a key driver of vaccination uptake, particularly in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionately large impact. A neighborhood-based vaccine and testing facility servicing a largely Latinx community was the subject of a recent study that looked into parental vaccination motivation.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with