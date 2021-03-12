Skip to main content
RR\C19RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Apr 12, 2021

U.S. CDC introduces classification system that ranks the risk of variants.

The classification system characterizes emerging variants based on their characteristics and the resulting actions and consequences for public health.

by Rapid Reviews Editorial Team
Published on Apr 12, 2021
