Review 2: "Clade I Mpox Virus Genomic Diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission"

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: In this preprint, the authors conducted whole genome sequencing of 603 mpox-positive samples that were collected from 581 patients between 2018-2024 in 17 provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The overall goals of this study were to (1) determine the genetic diversity of monkeypox virus (MPXV) in DRC, and (2) to determine whether the increase in number of mpox cases in DRC is due to zoonotic transmission or human-to-human transmission.

This study generated 429 genomes with >70% coverage, of which 348 high quality genomes with >90% genome coverage. Phylogenetic analyses of the high-quality genomes revealed that all clades belong to clade I, including 17 genomes from South Kivu belonging to clade Ib and all genomes from other provinces belonged to various clade Ia groups. The authors found co-circulation of different clade Ia groups in various regions within DRC. The extent of human-to-human transmission was also studied by detection of the presence of APOBEC3-related mutations in the genomes. The highest frequency of APOBEC3-related mutations was found in clade Ib, and limited rates in clade Ia. Overall, this study characterized the diversity of MPXV in DRC from 2018-2024 and confirms that the virus is likely transmitted via both zoonotic spill-over events (mainly clade Ia) and human-to-human transmission (mainly clade Ib).

In my opinion, this is an important study that helps to further understand the current mpox epidemic, and the conclusions are supported by the data. I appreciate that the authors clearly discussed the strengths and limitations of the study, which further strengthens this manuscript. As acknowledged by the authors, larger scale genomic, clinical, and epidemiological studies are needed to fully understand the current epidemic. One minor aspect that I did not see in the results is a pair-wise comparison of genomes that were generated from multiple sample types collected from the same individuals. This comparison could be helpful to further inform what sample types to select for sequencing. In summary, an important and timely study that ends with a call for action to join efforts to strengthen genomic surveillance of mpox to mitigate the impact of the epidemic, particularly in DRC.