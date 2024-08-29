Skip to main content
Published on Sep 29, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Clade I Mpox Virus Genomic Diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission"

The reviewers also highlighted the authors' candid acknowledgment of the study's limitations, including potential sampling biases, and recognized the urgent need for enhanced genomic surveillance to mitigate the mpox epidemic in the DRC. 

by Chantal Vogels
Published onSep 29, 2024
Clade I Mpox virus genomic diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission
by Eddy Kinganda-Lusamaki, Adrienne Amuri-Aziza, Nicolas Fernandez, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Catherine Pratt, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Nicole A. Hoff, Gradi Luakanda, Prince Akil-Bandali, Sabin Sabiti Nundu, Noella Mulopo-Mukanya, Michel Ngimba, Brigitte Modadra-Madakpa, Ruth Diavita, Princesse Paku, Elisabeth Pukuta-Simbu, Sydney Merritt, Áine O’Toole, Nicola Low, Antoine Nkuba-Ndaye, Hugo Kavunga-Membo, Robert Shongo, Laurens Liesenborghs, Tony Wawina-Bokalanga, Koen Vercauteren, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Lorenzo Subissi, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, Jason Kindrachuk, Ahidjo Ayouba, Andrew Rambaut, Eric Delaporte, Sofonias Tessema, Eric D’Ortenzio, Anne W. Rimoin, Lisa E. Hensley, Placide Mbala-Kingebeni, Martine Peeters, and Steve Ahuka-Mundeke
  • Published on Aug 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background: Recent reports raise concerns on the changing epidemiology of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with increasing case counts, sexual contact-mediated clusters, and sustained human-to-human transmission driven by a novel monkeypox virus (MPXV) subclade, clade Ib. However, only a limited number of clade I MPXV genomes have been characterized so far, from a limited number of regions. Methods: We conducted whole genome sequencing of 603 mpox-positive samples that were collected from 581 patients between 2018-2024 in 17 of the 26 provinces of the DRC. Results: Genome coverage was at least 70% for 429/603 (71.1%) samples and near full-length MPXV genomes (>90% coverage) were obtained for 348/603 (57.7%) samples from 337 patients. All newly generated MPXV sequences belonged to clade I, among which 17 were clade Ib strains, all from patients infected in 2024 in the South-Kivu province. The large majority (>95%) of the new strains fall within previously described clade Ia groups and potential new groups have also been observed. The low number of APOBEC3 mutations found among clade Ia suggests that most human mpox cases are probably linked to zoonotic transmissions. Genetically diverse MPXV lineages co-circulate in small geographic areas during the same outbreak suggesting multiple zoonotic introductions over a short period from one or multiple reservoir species. Recent identification of mpox cases in Kinshasa shows that multiple lineages circulate in a large urban center, indicating separate introduction events. Conclusion: The mpox epidemic in the DRC exhibits two distinct patterns. In traditional endemic regions, the epidemic is predominated by zoonotic spill-over events involving clade Ia. Conversely, in the eastern part of the country, the clade Ib outbreak is driven by human-to-human transmission highlighting the need for a coordinated response effort at the national, regional and international levels.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: In this preprint, the authors conducted whole genome sequencing of 603 mpox-positive samples that were collected from 581 patients between 2018-2024 in 17 provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The overall goals of this study were to (1) determine the genetic diversity of monkeypox virus (MPXV) in DRC, and (2) to determine whether the increase in number of mpox cases in DRC is due to zoonotic transmission or human-to-human transmission.

This study generated 429 genomes with >70% coverage, of which 348 high quality genomes with >90% genome coverage. Phylogenetic analyses of the high-quality genomes revealed that all clades belong to clade I, including 17 genomes from South Kivu belonging to clade Ib and all genomes from other provinces belonged to various clade Ia groups. The authors found co-circulation of different clade Ia groups in various regions within DRC. The extent of human-to-human transmission was also studied by detection of the presence of APOBEC3-related mutations in the genomes. The highest frequency of APOBEC3-related mutations was found in clade Ib, and limited rates in clade Ia. Overall, this study characterized the diversity of MPXV in DRC from 2018-2024 and confirms that the virus is likely transmitted via both zoonotic spill-over events (mainly clade Ia) and human-to-human transmission (mainly clade Ib).  

In my opinion, this is an important study that helps to further understand the current mpox epidemic, and the conclusions are supported by the data. I appreciate that the authors clearly discussed the strengths and limitations of the study, which further strengthens this manuscript. As acknowledged by the authors, larger scale genomic, clinical, and epidemiological studies are needed to fully understand the current epidemic. One minor aspect that I did not see in the results is a pair-wise comparison of genomes that were generated from multiple sample types collected from the same individuals. This comparison could be helpful to further inform what sample types to select for sequencing. In summary, an important and timely study that ends with a call for action to join efforts to strengthen genomic surveillance of mpox to mitigate the impact of the epidemic, particularly in DRC.   

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
