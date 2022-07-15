Review 2: "Influence of Vitamin D Supplementation on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Efficacy and Immunogenicity"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Vitamin D (25OHD) status is widely used or tested as supplementation to improve or boost medication to various health outcomes such as hypocalcaemia, cancer, HIV and various respiratory viruses including SARS-CoV-2. The manuscript presents sub-studies of a randomised RCT investigating the role of vitamin D supplementation on SARS-CoV-2 immunization efficacy and immunogenicity.

A large dataset was available, participants who received 2 vaccine doses were allocated to one of 3 arms with (800 IU/day or 3200 IU/day) or without vitamin D supplementation. Two sources of supplementation were available depending on the diet preference of the participant. Outcomes were time to breakthrough infection >2 weeks after the second dose, anti-spike G, A, M and anti-neutralising antibody titres and in-vitro assessment of markers of inflammation and immunogenicity.

The study shows no beneficial effect of supplementing with vitamin D for the efficacy of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. In vitro, PBMCs from participants in each arm show no differential response to stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Participants were chosen to have 25OHD < 75nmol/L, cut-off the authors considered to be sub-optimal based on publication predating 2008. New threshold for vitamin D status have since been re-evaluated and shown to differ depending on the health outcome and the population. The large population should offer the opportunity to calculate a cut-off of circulating 25OHD above which no supplementation is required and 25OHD concentrations are high enough to enable an efficient immune response, if at all. The manuscript may benefit from such analysis. The cut-off of 75nmol/L may be too high to see any benefit of Vitamin D supplementation.

Measuring baseline 25OHD for the “no supplement” arm would be of interest and would indicate whether an increase from baseline was also shown for this group in relation to non-disclosed self-supplementation and/or seasonal variation of 25OHD. From Review manuscript reference 21 (CORONAVIT manuscript), the “no offer” group vitamin D median at 6 months appears to be higher than the baseline vitamin D from the 2 other arms.

In regard to the neutralising antibodies and IFN-γ measurements, no information is given as to the 25OHD concentration of the participants contributing to these sub-studies, many participants within the 3 groups have similar 25OHD concentrations, effect of supplementation may be hidden if all participants at the time of analysis have similar 25OHD, this should be highlighted in the manuscript.

The statistical analysis is a pairwise comparison between each arm which may increase the type I error, comparing the 3 arms altogether with Bonferroni or similar correction may be interesting to consider. The quality of figures is low.

This is a rather comprehensive study on the effect of vitamin D supplementation on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination efficiency using relatively large data sets and take into consideration many confounding factors and should provide very useful information for the usefulness of vitamin D supplementation in the protection against COVID-19.

