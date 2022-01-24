Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Feb 24, 2022DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 invades cognitive centers of the brain and induces Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology"

Reviewers: Antonio Pisani, Massimiliano Todisco (University of Pavia) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Neville Vassallo (University of Malta) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Antonio Pisani, Massimiliano Todisco, and Neville Vassallo
Published onFeb 24, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 invades cognitive centers of the brain and induces Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology
by Wei-Bin Shen, James Logue, Penghua Yang, Lauren Baracco, Montasir Elahi, E. Albert Reece, Bingbing Wang, Ling Li, Thomas G Blanchard, Zhe Han, Matthew B Frieman, Robert A Rissman, and Peixin Yang
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractMajor cell entry factors of SARS-CoV-2 are present in neurons; however, the neurotropism of SARS-CoV-2 and the phenotypes of infected neurons are still unclear. Acute neurological disorders occur in many patients, and one-third of COVID-19 survivors suffer from “brain diseases”. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2 invades the brains of five patients with COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s, autism, frontotemporal dementia or no underlying condition by infecting neurons and other cells in the cortex. SARS-CoV-2 induces or enhances Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology with manifestations of β-amyloid aggregation and plaque formation, tauopathy, neuroinflammation and cell death. SARS-CoV-2 infects mature but not immature neurons derived from inducible pluripotent stem cells from healthy and Alzheimer’s individuals through its receptor ACE2 and facilitator neuropilin-1. SARS-CoV-2 triggers Alzheimer’s-like gene programs in healthy neurons and exacerbates Alzheimer’s neuropathology. A gene signature defined as an Alzheimer’s infectious etiology is identified through SARS-CoV-2 infection, and silencing the top three downregulated genes in human primary neurons recapitulates the neurodegenerative phenotypes of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, SARS-CoV-2 invades the brain and activates an Alzheimer’s-like program.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates SARS-CoV-2 neurotropism in COVID-19 infected brains and hypothesizes inductions of Alzheimer’s-like neuropathology upon infection. Reviewers found this study potentially informative, with certain limitations that prevent a strong generalization of authors’ results.

Reviewer 1 (Antonio Pisani, Massimiliano Todisco) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Neville Vassallo) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
