Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Sep 16, 2020DOI

Reviews of "HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform"

Reviewers: Norman Hearst (UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Caroline Sabin (University College London) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Norman Hearst and Caroline Sabin
Published onSep 16, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform
by Krishnan Bhaskaran, Christopher T Rentsch, Brian MacKenna, Anna Schultz, Amir Mehrkar, Chris Bates, Rosalind M Eggo, Caroline E Morton, Seb Bacon, Peter Inglesby, Ian J Douglas, Alex J Walker, Helen I McDonald, Jonathan Cockburn, Elizabeth J Williamson, David Evans, Harriet J Forbes, Helen J Curtis, William Hulme, John Parry, Frank Hester, Sam Harper, Stephen JW Evans, Liam Smeeth, and Ben Goldacre
  • Published on Aug 07, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background: It is unclear whether HIV infection is associated with risk of COVID-19 death. We aimed to investigate this in a large-scale population-based study in England. Methods: Working on behalf of NHS England, we used the OpenSAFELY platform to analyse routinely collected electronic primary care data linked to national death registrations. People with a primary care record for HIV infection were compared to people without HIV. COVID-19 death was defined by ICD-10 codes U07.1 or U07.2 anywhere on the death certificate. Cox regression models were used to estimate the association between HIV infection and COVID-19 death, initially adjusted for age and sex, then adding adjustment for index of multiple deprivation and ethnicity, and finally for a broad range of comorbidities. Interaction terms were added to assess effect modification by age, sex, ethnicity, comorbidities and calendar time. Results: 17.3 million adults were included, of whom 27,480 (0.16%) had HIV recorded. People living with HIV were more likely to be male, of black ethnicity, and from a more deprived geographical area than the general population. There were 14,882 COVID-19 deaths during the study period, with 25 among people with HIV. People living with HIV had nearly three-fold higher risk of COVID-19 death than those without HIV after adjusting for age and sex (HR=2.90, 95% CI 1.96-4.30). The association was attenuated but risk remained substantially raised, after adjustment for deprivation and ethnicity (adjusted HR=2.52, 1.70-3.73) and further adjustment for comorbidities (HR=2.30, 1.55-3.41). There was some evidence that the association was larger among people of black ethnicity (HR = 3.80, 2.15-6.74, compared to 1.64, 0.92-2.90 in non-black individuals, p-interaction=0.045) Interpretation: HIV infection was associated with a markedly raised risk of COVID-19 death in a country with high levels of antiretroviral therapy coverage and viral suppression; the association was larger in people of black ethnicity.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study is an important effort to add to the literature on COVID-19 mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals; however, the extremely small relevant sample size, and a number of confounders, make its specific policy implications suspect.

Reviewer 1 (Norman Hearst) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Caroline Sabin) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform"
by Caroline Sabin
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
Review 2: "HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform"
by Caroline Sabin
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study is an important effort to add to the literature on COVID-19 mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals; however, the extremely small relevant sample size, and a number of confounders, make its specific policy implications suspect.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform"
by Norman Hearst
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
Review 1: "HIV infection and COVID-19 death: population-based cohort analysis of UK primary care data and linked national death registrations within the OpenSAFELY platform"
by Norman Hearst
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study is an important effort to add to the literature on COVID-19 mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals; however, the extremely small relevant sample size, and a number of confounders, make its specific policy implications suspect.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
