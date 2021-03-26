Skip to main content
RR\C19
Published on Apr 26, 2021DOI

Review 2: "A rigorous framework for detecting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutational ensemble from genomic and structural features "

In this study, the authors leverage computational approaches to track and structurally describe emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutations. Authors report the presence of three novel mutational clusters, namely A222, N439, and S477. Reviewers deem the study thorough and reliable.

by Basil Saleh
Published onApr 26, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A rigorous framework for detecting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutational ensemble from genomic and structural features
by Saman Fatihi, Surabhi Rathore, Ankit Pathak, Deepanshi Gahlot, Mitali Mukerji, Nidhi Jatana, and Lipi Thukral
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe recent release of SARS-CoV-2 genomic data from several countries has provided clues into the potential antigenic drift of the coronavirus population. In particular, the genomic instability observed in the spike protein necessitates immediate action and further exploration in the context of viral-host interactions. Here we dynamically track 3,11,795 genome sequences of spike protein, which comprises 2,584 protein mutations. We reveal mutational genomic ensemble at different timing and geographies, that evolves on four distinct residues. In addition to the well-established N501 mutational cluster, we detect the presence of three novel clusters, namely A222, N439, and S477. The robust examination of structural features from 44 known cryo-EM structures showed that the virus is deploying many mutations within these clusters on structurally heterogeneous regions. One such dominant variant D614G was also simulated using molecular dynamics simulations and, as compared to wild-type, we found higher stability with human ACE2 receptor. There is also a significant overlap of mutational clusters on known epitopes, indicating putative interference with antibody binding. Thus, we propose that the resulting coaxility of mutational clusters is the most efficient feature of SARS-CoV-2 evolution and provides precise mutant combinations that can enable future vaccine re-positioning.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The manuscript entitled ‘’A rigorous framework for detecting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutational ensemble from genomic and structural features’’ has been reviewed. In this manuscript, the authors have tracked 3,11,795 genome sequences of the spike protein, which includes 2,584 protein mutations. Also, the authors have detected three novel mutational clusters, namely A222, N439, and S477. Additionally, by examining structural features from 44 known cryo-EM structures, the authors observed that the virus is deploying many mutations within these clusters on structurally heterogeneous regions. The manuscript has been written in a clear, precise, and easy to understand way. A lot of effort was put into this study. As far as I can determine, the work is solid and strong. Therefore, I think that the manuscript meets the general criteria for publication.

Description

