Review of "SARS-CoV-2 Infection of Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Vascular Cells Reveals Smooth Muscle Cells as Key Mediators of Vascular Pathology during Infection"

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer found the study reliable, highlighting its model of SARS-CoV-2 vascular pathology using stem cell-derived cells. They noted the findings on smooth muscle cells' vulnerability and pro-inflammatory response to infection, aligning with COVID-19 patient data. While considering the model valuable, the reviewer suggested improvements, including updating the literature review, comparing with other models, validating protocols, and deepening pathway analysis.

Reviewer 1 (Huanhuan Joyce C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

