Reviews of "Inhibiting Glutamine Metabolism Blocks Coronavirus Replication in Mammalian Cells"

Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Oct 28, 2023DOI

Reviewers: J P S Peron (University of Massachusetts) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • E Berber (Cleveland Clinic) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️• A Chuard (Boston College) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Jean Pierre Schatzmann Peron, Engin Berber, and Aurelien Chuard
Published onOct 28, 2023
Inhibiting Glutamine Metabolism Blocks Coronavirus Replication in Mammalian Cells
by Kai Su Greene, Annette Choi, Matthew Chen, Nianhui Yang, Ruizhi Li, Yijian Qiu, Michael J Lukey, Katherine S Rojas, Jonathan Shen, Kristin F Wilson, William P Katt, Gary R Whittaker, and Richard A Cerione
Developing therapeutic strategies against COVID-19 has gained widespread interest given the likelihood that new viral variants will continue to emerge. Here we describe one potential therapeutic strategy which involves targeting members of the glutaminase family of mitochondrial metabolic enzymes (GLS and GLS2), which catalyze the first step in glutamine metabolism, the hydrolysis of glutamine to glutamate. We show three examples where GLS expression increases during coronavirus infection of host cells, and another in which GLS2 is upregulated. The viruses hijack the metabolic machinery responsible for glutamine metabolism to generate the building blocks for biosynthetic processes and satisfy the bioenergetic requirements demanded by the "glutamine addiction" of virus-infected host cells. We demonstrate how genetic silencing of glutaminase enzymes reduces coronavirus infection and that newer members of two classes of small molecule allosteric inhibitors targeting these enzymes, designated as SU1, a pan-GLS/GLS2 inhibitor, and UP4, which is specific for GLS, block viral replication in mammalian epithelial cells. Overall, these findings highlight the importance of glutamine metabolism for coronavirus replication in human cells and show that glutaminase inhibitors can block coronavirus infection and thereby may represent a novel class of anti-viral drug candidates.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates that coronaviruses hijack host cell glutamine metabolism for replication by upregulating glutaminase enzymes. The reviewers found the rationale and experiments valid and recognized the novelty of showing glutaminase inhibitors like SU1 and UP4 can block coronavirus infection by preventing replication. However, one reviewer suggested experiments to examine effects on viral particle release and cell viability after drug/gene silencing. Also, SARS-CoV-2's glutamine dependence has been shown, so discussion of prior work is recommended. Overall, the study highlights the essential role of glutamine metabolism for coronavirus infection and potential of targeting it as an antiviral strategy.

Reviewer 1 (Jean Pierre S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Engin B…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 1 (Aurelien C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

