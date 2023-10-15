Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Cross-React and Enhance Dengue Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review:

This manuscript by Jakhar and colleagues reports a study that suggests the presence of cross reactivity between anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) antibodies with dengue virus-2 (DENV-2) E protein and that the resultant cross reactivity enhances DENV-2 infection. The authors used a combination of experimental animal infection and convalescent sera from Covid-19 subjects to show the presence of cross-reactive antibodies and enhancement of DENV-2 infection in myeloid-derived cell lines, in vitro. They suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection could elevate the risk of severe dengue and thus explain the rising trend of dengue incidence in various Asian countries.

The main problem with antibody-dependent enhancement of DENV infection (ADE) is that the in vitro findings do not correlate with clinical observations. This issue has been reviewed recently (Ooi and Kalimuddin, Sci Transl Med 2023). In vitro studies must thus be grounded by unequivocal epidemiological and clinical evidence of increased rates of severe dengue following convalescence from SARS-CoV-2 infection. If not, any findings could be mere in vitro phenomenon. In such a context, this manuscript falls short on several key areas. Major concerns are as follows: