RR\C19
Published on Dec 10, 2020

Review 1: "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"

Reviewers disagree about this preprint's strength of evidence; while they generally agreed that this paper presents important innovative findings, reviewers also challenged the grammatical premises and interpretive frameworks of the study.

by Daniel Elmiger
Published on Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior
by Alican Mecit, L. J. Shrum, and Tina M. Lowrey
Description

Gendered languages assign masculine and feminine grammatical gender to all nouns, including nonhuman entities. In French, Italian, and Spanish, the name of the disease resulting from the virus (COVID-19) is grammatically feminine, whereas the virus that causes the disease (coronavirus) is masculine. In this research, we test whether the grammatical gender mark matters. In a series of experiments with French and Spanish speakers, we find that grammatical gender affects virus-related judgments consistent with gender stereotypes: feminine- (vs. masculine-) marked terms for the virus decrease perceptions of future danger of the virus and reduce intentions to take precautionary behavioral measures to mitigate contraction and spread of the virus (e.g., avoiding restaurants, movies, travel). Secondary data analyses of online search behavior for France, Spain, and Italy further demonstrate this negative relation between the anticipated threat (daily new cases and deaths, search for masks) and usage of the feminine- (vs. masculine-) marked terms for the coronavirus. These effects occur even though the grammatical gender assignment is semantically arbitrary.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This article presents the results of a series of experiments conducted online via the Clickworker platform, which study the grammatical gender associations of the notions “coronavirus” and “Covid(-19)” in French (and other Romance languages) in relation to precautionary behavioral intentions and danger perceptions.

My statistical skills allow me to evaluate quantitative results only superficially (but I have no reason to doubt their accuracy). In addition, the appendices showing which questions the participants were asked as well as other details were not available. This evaluation concerns the article alone and my judgement of the relevance of the experimental approaches.

The first part of the title of the article (“COVID-19 is Feminine”), which at the same time serves as a premise for the article, is highly questionable. Covid does not have a fixed gender for the moment but seems to be used overwhelmingly with the male article, in European French (in contrast to the more diversified Canadian usage). It is not possible to determine what influence an institution such as the Académie française has on usage, but it would be totally wrong to think that its recommendations automatically translate into reality, where “le” covid seems to be used much more than “la” covid, in the European francophonie. (See the study by Mathieu Avanzi, which documents the uses during the first wave: https://theconversation.com/le-la-covid-reouvrir-ou-rouvrir-les-lecons-de-grammaire-du-coronavirus-138633). In experimental research, it would be better to take into account actual use and not prescriptive recommendations.

The first experiment gives a statistically significant result, but it is also difficult to interpret: are the disparities explained by the difference between virus and covid or by the use of the feminine article for covid (which may be potentially perceived as strange)? The same applies to the second experiment, which concerns Spanish, where the use of gender also seems hesitant.

In both cases, an influence of grammatical gender cannot be excluded, but it is not possible to separate it from the lexicon used, which the authors are aware of (“experimental confounds: the two names differ in terms of phonetic qualities, they mean different things, and they may have different connotations”).

Only the third experiment, where merely the article for covid is tested, can potentially attest a gender-related effect. However, if the observed differences can be attributed to grammatical gender, it is not known what factor(s) may play a role in the fact that the feminine gender is probably perceived as unusual by French-speaking Europeans.

The fourth study, which involves a comparison between Google searches for a “femininity score” and factors linked to the evolution of the pandemic, is difficult to interpret, if only for the reason that, if the Académie française’s decision had a significant effect on usage, it concerns only part of the data observed (approximately the last third).

In short, while the experiments yield potentially interesting results (“Presumably, the grammatical gender mark activates stereotypical concepts related to masculinity and femininity”), the fact that the authors assume that covid is used with the feminine article – thus not taking into account the actual uses – makes it difficult, if not impossible, to judge the potential conclusions to be drawn, especially since the gender of words in a communication is only one factor likely to influence perception among others (e.g. length and wording of sentences, comprehensibility of the text, etc.).

French Version of the Review:

Cet article présente les résultats d’une série d’enquêtes menées en ligne via la plateforme Clickworker, qui étudient les associations liées au genre grammatical des notions de « coronavirus » et « covid(-19) » en lien avec des intentions comportementales (precautionary behavioral intentions) et la perception de la dangerosité (danger perceptions).

Mes compétences statistiques me permettent d’évaluer seulement superficiellement les résultats quantitatifs (mais je n’ai pas lieu d’en douter). En plus, les annexes permettant de savoir quelles questions ont été posées aux participant·e·s ainsi que d’autres détails n’ont pas été à disposition. Cette évaluation portent sur l’article seul et sur mon jugement sur la pertinence des approches expérimentales.

La première partie du titre de l’article (« COVID-19 is Feminine »), qui fait en même temps office de prémisse de l’article, est très discutable. Covid n’a pour l’instant pas de genre fixe, mais semble être utilisé très majoritairement avec l’article masculin, en Europe (contrairement aux usages canadiens, plus diversifiés). Il n’est pas possible de déterminer quelle influence une institution comme l’Académie française a sur les usages, mais il serait totalement faux de penser que ses recommandations se traduisent automatiquement dans la réalité, où « le » covid semble beaucoup plus utilisé que « la » covid, dans la francophonie européenne. Cf. l’étude de Mathieu Avanzi, qui documente les usages pendant la première vague : https://theconversation.com/le-la-covid-reouvrir-ou-rouvrir-les-lecons-de-grammaire-du-coronavirus-138633. Dans une recherche expérimentale, il vaudrait mieux tenir compte des usages effectifs et non pas des recommandations prescriptives.

La première expérience donne un résultat statistiquement significatif, mais aussi difficilement interprétable : les différences s’expliquent-elles par celle entre virus et covid ou par l’utilisation (potentiellement perçue comme étrange) de l’article féminin pour covid ? Il en va de même pour la deuxième expérience qui porte sur l’espagnol, où l’usage du genre semble également hésitant.

Dans les deux cas, on ne peut pas exclure une influence du genre grammatical, mais il n’est pas possible de la départager du lexique utilisé, ce dont les auteur·e·s sont conscient·e·s (« experimental confounds: the two names differ in terms of phonetic qualities, they mean different things, and they may have different connotations »).

Seule la troisième expérience, où seul l’article pour covid est testé, peut potentiellement attester un effet lié au genre. Or, si les différences observées peuvent être attribués au genre grammatical, on ne sait pas quel facteur peut jouer le fait que le genre féminin est probablement perçu comme inhabituel par les francophones européen·ne·s.

La quatrième étude, qui porte sur une comparaison entre recherche de la forme féminine sur Google (le femininity score), et des facteurs liés à l’évolution de la pandémie, est difficile à interpréter, ne serait-ce que pour la raison que si la décision de l’Académie française a eu un effet notable sur les usages, elle porte sur une partie des données observées seulement (environ le dernier tiers).

En somme, si les expériences donnent des résultats potentiellement intéressants (« [p]resumably, the grammatical gender mark activates stereotypical concepts related to masculinity and femininity »), le fait que les auteur·e·s présument que covid s’utilise avec l’article féminin – en ne tenant pas compte des usages effectifs – rend difficiles, voire impossible, de juger des conclusions potentielles à tirer, d’autant plus que le genre des mots, dans une communication, n’est qu’un facteur susceptible d’influencer la perception parmi d’autres (p. ex. la longueur et formulation des phrases, la compréhensibilité du texte, etc.).

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
