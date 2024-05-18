Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Jun 18, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"

Reviewers: R Mbewe (Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • N Kassam (Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Rex Mbewe and Nancy Kassam
Published onJun 18, 2024
Reviews of "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Two mosquito salivary antigens demonstrate promise as biomarkers of recent exposure to P. falciparum infected mosquito bites
Two mosquito salivary antigens demonstrate promise as biomarkers of recent exposure to P. falciparum infected mosquito bites
by Sarah Lapidus, Morgan M. Goheen, Mouhamad Sy, Awa B. Deme, Ibrahima Mbaye Ndiaye, Younous Diedhiou, Amadou Moctar Mbaye, Kelly A. Hagadorn, Seynabou Diouf Sene, Mariama Nicole Pouye, Laty Gaye Thiam, Aboubacar Ba, Noemi Guerra, Alassane Mbengue, Hamidah Raduwan, Inés Vigan-Womas, Sunil Parikh, Albert I. Ko, Daouda Ndiaye, Erol Fikrig, Yu-Min Chuang, and Amy K. Bei
  • Published on Apr 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Measuring malaria transmission intensity using the traditional entomological inoculation rate is difficult. Antibody responses to mosquito salivary proteins such as SG6 have previously been used as biomarkers of exposure to Anopheles mosquito bites. Here, we investigate four mosquito salivary proteins as potential biomarkers of human exposure to mosquitoes infected with P. falciparum: mosGILT, SAMSP1, AgSAP, and AgTRIO.Methods We tested population-level human immune responses in longitudinal and cross-sectional plasma samples from individuals with known P. falciparum infection from low and moderate transmission areas in Senegal using a multiplexed magnetic bead-based assay.Results AgSAP and AgTRIO were the best indicators of recent exposure to infected mosquitoes. Antibody responses to AgSAP, in a moderate endemic area, and to AgTRIO in both low and moderate endemic areas, were significantly higher than responses in a healthy non-endemic control cohort (p-values = 0.0245, 0.0064, and <0.0001 respectively). No antibody responses significantly differed between the low and moderate transmission area, or between equivalent groups during and outside the malaria transmission seasons. For AgSAP and AgTRIO, reactivity peaked 2-4 weeks after clinical P. falciparum infection and declined 3 months after infection.Discussion Reactivity to both AgSAP and AgTRIO peaked after infection and did not differ seasonally nor between areas of low and moderate transmission, suggesting reactivity is likely reflective of exposure to infectious mosquitos or recent biting rather than general mosquito exposure. Kinetics suggest reactivity is relatively short-lived. AgSAP and AgTRIO are promising candidates to incorporate into multiplexed assays for serosurveillance of population-level changes in P. falciparum-infected mosquito exposure.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers found the article to be compelling, highlighting the importance of finding new biomarkers for malaria surveillance, particularly in low-transmission settings. They found the conclusions to be well supported by the reviews and showed excitement for the potential of novel diagnostic tools implementing these biomarkers. However, they did highlight certain limitations such as the relatively small sample size and the biomarkers inability to distinguish transmission temporally or spatially.

Reviewer 1 (Rex M…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Nancy K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"
Review 1: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"
by Rex Mbewe
  • Published on Jun 18, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the article to be compelling, highlighting the importance of finding new biomarkers for malaria surveillance, particularly in low-transmission settings.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"
Review 2: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"
by Nancy Kassam
  • Published on Jun 18, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the article to be compelling, highlighting the importance of finding new biomarkers for malaria surveillance, particularly in low-transmission settings.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with