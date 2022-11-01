Reviews of "Enhanced Recombination Among SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants Contributes to Viral Immune Escape"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This manuscript investigates the prevalence of recombination events in multiple SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Reviewers find the claim that Omicron has higher recombination rates than other lineages to be under-supported by the analysis and find the study potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Michael M.C. Lai) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

