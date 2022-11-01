Reviews of "Enhanced Recombination Among SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants Contributes to Viral Immune Escape"

Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Dec 01, 2022DOI

Reviewers: | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Michael M.C. Lai (Institute of Molecular Biology, Academia Sinica) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Michael M.C. Lai
Published onDec 01, 2022
Enhanced Recombination Among SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants Contributes to Viral Immune Escape
by Rishad Shiraz and Shashank Tripathi
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTSARS-CoV-2 virus evolution occurs as a result of antigenic drift and shift. Although antigenic drift has been extensively studied, antigenic shift, which for SARS-CoV-2 occurs through genetic recombination, has been examined scarcely. To gain a better understanding of the emergence and prevalence of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 lineages through time and space, we analyzed SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from public databases. Our study revealed an extraordinary increase in the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 recombinant lineages during the Omicron wave, particularly in Northern America and Europe. This phenomenon was independent of sequencing density or genetic diversity of circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains. In SARS-CoV-2 genomes, recombination breakpoints were found to be more concentrated in the 3’ UTR followed by ORF1a. Additionally, we noted enrichment of certain amino acids in the spike protein of recombinant lineages, which have been reported to confer immune escape from neutralizing antibodies, increase ACE2 receptor binding, and enhance viral transmission in some cases. Overall, we report an important and timely observation of accelerated recombination in the currently circulating Omicron variants and explore their potential contribution to viral fitness, particularly immune escape.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This manuscript investigates the prevalence of recombination events in multiple SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Reviewers find the claim that Omicron has higher recombination rates than other lineages to be under-supported by the analysis and find the study potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Michael M.C. Lai) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Enhanced Recombination Among SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants Contributes to Viral Immune Escape"
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Enhanced Recombination Among SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants Contributes to Viral Immune Escape"
by Michael M.C. Lai
  • Published on Dec 01, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

