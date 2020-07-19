Skip to main content
Physical Sciences and Engineering
Reviews of "Predicted success of prophylactic antiviral therapy to block or delay SARS-CoV-2 infection depends on the drug’s mechanism of action"

Reviewers: Anna Bershteyn (NYU) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Praveen P Nekkar Rao (University of Waterloo) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

by Anna Bershteyn and Praveen P Nekkar Rao
Published onAug 19, 2020
This Pub is a Review of
by Peter Czuppon, Florence Débarre, Antonio Gonçalves, Olivier Tenaillon, Alan S. Perelson, Jérémie Guedj, and François Blanquart
Description

AbstractRepurposed drugs that are immediately available and safe to use constitute a first line of defense against new viral infections. Despite limited antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, several drugs are being tested as medication or as prophylaxis to prevent infection. Using a stochastic model of early phase infection, we find that a critical efficacy above 87% is needed to block viral establishment. This can be improved by combination therapy. Below the critical efficacy, establishment of infection can sometimes be prevented, most effectively with drugs blocking viral entry into cells or enhancing viral clearance. Even when a viral infection cannot be prevented, antivirals delay the time to detectable viral loads. This delay flattens the within-host viral dynamic curve, possibly reducing transmission and symptom severity. Thus, antiviral prophylaxis, even with reduced efficacy, could be efficiently used to prevent or alleviate infection in people at high risk.

Summary of Reviews: Authors claim that stochastic modeling can be used to predict the efficacy of repurposed drugs to prevent or treat SARS-CoV-2 infections. Readers and decision makers should assess results with some caution.

Reviewer 1 (Anna Bershteyn) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Praveen P Nekkar Rao) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Predicted success of prophylactic antiviral therapy to block or delay SARS-CoV-2 infection depends on the drug’s mechanism of action"
by Anna Bershteyn
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
Description

Authors claim that stochastic modeling can be used to predict the efficacy of repurposed drugs to prevent or treat SARS-CoV-2 infections. Readers and decision makers should assess results with some caution.

Review 2: "Predicted success of prophylactic antiviral therapy to block or delay SARS-CoV-2 infection depends on the drug's mechanism of action"
by Praveen P Nekkar Rao
  • Published on Aug 19, 2020
Description

Authors claim that stochastic modeling can be used to predict the efficacy of repurposed drugs to prevent or treat SARS-CoV-2 infections. Readers and decision makers should assess these results with caution -- reviews of the paper are mixed.

