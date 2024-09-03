Review 2: "C-reactive Protein-Based Tuberculosis Triage Testing: A Multi-Country Diagnostic Accuracy Study"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: In a multi-country study, the authors aimed to determine whether CRP meets the minimum accuracy targets (sensitivity ≥90%, specificity ≥70%) for an effective TB triage test. They conclude that overall, CRP did not achieve the minimum accuracy targets and its performance varied by setting and in some sub-groups, likely reflecting population differences in mycobacterial load.

The study is important, and well-designed at a multi-country level, with a large population and with reliable lab read-outs taking into account the impact of HIV co-infection and diabetes. It offers valuable results for designing new triage tests for tuberculosis.

A reference you may consider adding: Goletti D, Pisapia R, Fusco FM, Aiello A, Van Crevel R. Epidemiology, pathogenesis, clinical presentation and management of TB in patients with HIV and diabetes. Int J Tuberc Lung Dis. 2023 Apr 1;27(4):284-290. doi: 10.5588/ijtld.22.0685. PMID: 37035976; PMCID: PMC10094052.