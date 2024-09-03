Skip to main content
Published on Oct 03, 2024DOI

Review 2: "C-reactive Protein-Based Tuberculosis Triage Testing: A Multi-Country Diagnostic Accuracy Study"

Reviewers found this study robust and informative, suggesting only minor improvements, such as following up with individuals with a negative sputum analysis.

by Delia Goletti
Published onOct 03, 2024
C-reactive protein-based tuberculosis triage testing: a multi-country diagnostic accuracy study
by Brigitta Derendinger, Tessa K. Mochizuki, Danaida Marcelo, Deepa Shankar, Wilson Mangeni, Hanh Nguyen, Seda Yerikaya, William Worodria, Charles Yu, Nhung Viet Nguyen, Devasahayam Jesudas Christopher, Grant Theron, Patrick P.J. Phillips, Payam Nahid, Claudia M. Denkinger, Adithya Cattamanchi, and Christina Yoon
  • Published on Apr 24, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Rationale C-reactive protein (CRP)-based tuberculosis (TB) screening is recommended for people with HIV (PWH). However, its performance among people without HIV and in diverse settings is unknown.Objectives In a multi-country study, we aimed to determine whether CRP meets the minimum accuracy targets (sensitivity ≥90%, specificity ≥70%) for an effective TB triage test.Methods/Measurements Consecutive outpatient adults with cough ≥2 weeks from five TB endemic countries in Africa and Asia had baseline blood collected for point-of-care CRP testing and HIV and diabetes screening. Sputum samples were collected for Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra (Xpert) testing and culture. CRP sensitivity and specificity (5 mg/L cut-point) was determined in reference to sputum test results and compared by country, sex, and HIV and diabetes status. Variables affecting CRP performance were identified using a multivariate receiver operating characteristic (ROC) regression model.Results Among 2904 participants, of whom 613 (21%) had microbiologically-confirmed TB, CRP sensitivity was 84% (95% CI: 81-87%) and specificity was 61% (95% CI: 59-63%). CRP accuracy varied geographically, with higher sensitivity in African countries (≥91%) than Asian countries (64-82%). Sensitivity was higher among men than women (87% vs. 79%, difference +8%, 95% CI: 1-15%) and specificity was higher among people without HIV than PWH (64% vs. 45%, difference +19%, 95% CI: 13-25%). ROC regression identified country and measures of TB disease severity as predictors of CRP performance.Conclusions Overall, CRP did not achieve the minimum accuracy targets and its performance varied by setting and in some sub-groups, likely reflecting population differences in mycobacterial load.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: In a multi-country study, the authors aimed to determine whether CRP meets the minimum accuracy targets (sensitivity ≥90%, specificity ≥70%) for an effective TB triage test. They conclude that overall, CRP did not achieve the minimum accuracy targets and its performance varied by setting and in some sub-groups, likely reflecting population differences in mycobacterial load.

The study is important, and well-designed at a multi-country level, with a large population and with reliable lab read-outs taking into account the impact of HIV co-infection and diabetes. It offers valuable results for designing new triage tests for tuberculosis. 

 A reference you may consider adding: Goletti D, Pisapia R, Fusco FM, Aiello A, Van Crevel R. Epidemiology, pathogenesis, clinical presentation and management of TB in patients with HIV and diabetes. Int J Tuberc Lung Dis. 2023 Apr 1;27(4):284-290. doi: 10.5588/ijtld.22.0685. PMID: 37035976; PMCID: PMC10094052.

