Medical Sciences
Reviews of "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"

Reviewers: A Queiroz (Gonçalo Moniz Institute) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Natarajan (National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Adriano Queiroz and Sudhakar Natarajan
Published onJul 22, 2024
Blood RNA signatures outperform CRP triage of tuberculosis lymphadenitis and pericarditis
by Tiffeney Mann, Stephanie Minnies, Rishi K Gupta, Byron WP Reeve, Georgina Nyawo, Zaida Palmer, Charissa Naidoo, Anton Doubell, Alfonso Pecararo, Thadathilankal-Jess John, Pawel Schubert, Claire J Calderwood, Aneesh Chandran, Grant Theron, and Mahdad Noursadeghi
Background Limited data are available on the diagnostic accuracy of blood RNA biomarker signatures for extrapulmonary TB (EPTB). We addressed this question among people investigated for TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis, in Cape Town, South Africa. Methods We enrolled 440 consecutive adults referred to a hospital for invasive sampling for presumptive TB lymphadenitis (n=300) or presumptive TB pericarditis (n=140). Samples from the site of disease underwent culture and/or molecular testing for Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex (Mtb). Discrimination of patients with and without TB defined by microbiology or cytology reference standards was evaluated using seven previously reported blood RNA signatures by area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUROC) and sensitivity/specificity at predefined thresholds, benchmarked against blood C-reactive protein (CRP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) target product profile (TPP) for a TB triage test. Decision curve analysis (DCA) was used to evaluate the clinical utility of the best performing blood RNA signature and CRP. Results Data from 374 patients for whom results were available from at least one microbiological test from the site of disease, and blood CRP and RNA measurements, were included. Using microbiological results as the reference standard in the primary analysis (N=204 with TB), performance was similar across lymphadenitis and pericarditis patients. In the pooled analysis of both cohorts, all RNA signatures had comparable discrimination with AUROC point estimates ranging 0.77-0.82, superior to that of CRP (0.61, 95% confidence interval 0.56-0.67). The best performing signature (Roe3) achieved an AUROC of 0.82 (0.77-0.86). At a predefined threshold of 2 standard deviations (Z2) above the mean of a healthy reference control group, this signature achieved 78% (72-83%) sensitivity and 69% (62-75%) specificity. In this setting, DCA revealed that Roe3 offered greater net benefit than other approaches for services aiming to reduce the number needed to investigate with confirmatory testing to <4 to identify each case of TB. Interpretation RNA biomarkers show better accuracy and clinical utility than CRP to trigger confirmatory TB testing in patients with TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis, but still fall short of the WHO TPP for TB triage tests. Funding South African MRC, EDCTP2, NIH/NIAID, Wellcome Trust, NIHR, Royal College of Physicians London.

Summary of Reviews: The study aims to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of blood RNA biomarkers and CRP for extra-pulmonary TB (EPTB). The results indicate that blood RNA biomarkers are more accurate than CRP for diagnosis of EPTB. The reviewers agree that the study has high validity and stong evidence. However, they note a significant limitation is the researchers only evaluated 2 types of EPTB: pericarditis and lymphadenitis, limiting the generalizability to TB as a whole. Regardless, the reviewers believe that with further validation studies, blood RNA biomarkers have a strong case for clinical application.

Reviewer 1 (Adriano Q…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sudhakar N…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"
by Adriano Queiroz
The reviewers agree that the study has high validity and stong evidence. However, they note a significant limitation is the researchers only evaluated 2 types of EPTB: pericarditis and lymphadenitis, limiting the generalizability to TB as a whole.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"
by Sudhakar Natarajan
The reviewers agree that the study has high validity and stong evidence. However, they note a significant limitation is the researchers only evaluated 2 types of EPTB: pericarditis and lymphadenitis, limiting the generalizability to TB as a whole.

