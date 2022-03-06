Skip to main content
Reviews of "Ambivalence and Adherence to Measures to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19"

Reviewer: T Epton (The University of Manchester) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Tracy Epton
Published onApr 06, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Ambivalence and Adherence to Recommendations to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19
by Iris K. Schneider, Angela Rachael Dorrough, and Celine Frank
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Governments worldwide still (Oct. 2021), to some extent, rely on behavioral recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We examine the role of ambivalence towards both the specific recommendations (micro-ambivalence) and the pandemic as a whole (macro-ambivalence) with regard to compliance. We predict that micro ambivalence relates negatively, whereas macro ambivalence relates positively, to self-reported adherence to recommendations. We present two studies (N = 691) supporting our hypotheses: the more ambivalent people are towards the behavioral recommendations (micro level), the less they report following them. Conversely, the more ambivalent people are about the pandemic as a whole (macro level), the more they report following recommendations. Our findings replicated in a U.S. sample and a representative German sample.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Tracy E…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Ambivalence and Adherence to Measures to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19"
by Tracy Epton
  • Published on Apr 06, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
