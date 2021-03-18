Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 18, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"

Reviewers: Alessandro Invernizzi (University of Milan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Manuel Landecho (Clinica Universidad de Navarra) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Alessandro Invernizzi and Manuel Landecho
Published onApr 18, 2021
Reviews of "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19
by Vijay K. Jidigam, Rupesh Singh, Julia C. Batoki, Caroline Milliner, Onkar B. Sawant, Vera L. Bonilha, and Sujata Rao
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTPurposeTo assess for histopathological changes within the retina and the choroid and determine the long-term sequelae of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.DesignComparative analysis of human eyes.SubjectsEleven donor eyes from COVID-19 positive donors and similar age-matched donor eyes from patients with a negative test for SARS-CoV-2 were assessed.MethodsGlobes were evaluated ex-vivo with macroscopic, SLO and OCT imaging. Macula and peripheral regions were processed for epon-embedding and immunocytochemistryMain Outcome MeasuresRetinal thickness and histopathology, detection of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, changes in vascular density, gliosis, and degree of inflammation.ResultsFundus analysis shows hemorrhagic spots and increased vitreous debris in several of the COVID-19 eyes compared to the control. OCT based measurements indicated an increased trend in retinal thickness in the COVID-19 eyes, however the difference was not statistically significant. Histology of the retina showed presence of hemorrhages and central cystoid degeneration in several of the donors. Whole mount analysis of the retina labeled with markers showed changes in retinal microvasculature, increased inflammation, and gliosis in the COVID-19 eyes compared to the controls. The choroidal vasculature displayed localized changes in density and signs of increased inflammation in the COVID-19 samples.ConclusionsIn situ analysis of the retinal tissue suggested that there are severe subclinical abnormalities that could be detected in the COVID-19 eyes. This study provides a rationale for evaluating the ocular physiology of patients that have recovered from COVID-19 infections to further understand the long-term effects caused by this virus.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint provides an in situ analysis of retinal tissue and suggests that there are severe subclinical abnormalities that could be detected in the eyes of covid-19 positive patients. The relevance of these findings in in-vivo evaluation among COVID-19 patients is needed.

Reviewer 1 (Alessandro Invernizzi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Manuel Landecho) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"
Review 1: "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"
by Alessandro Invernizzi
  • Published on Apr 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides an in situ analysis of retinal tissue and suggests that there are severe subclinical abnormalities that could be detected in the eyes of covid-19 positive patients. The relevance of these findings in in-vivo evaluation among COVID-19 patients is needed.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"
Review 2: "Histopathological assessments reveal retinal vascular changes, inflammation, and gliosis in patients with lethal COVID-19"
by Manuel Landecho
  • Published on Apr 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint provides an in situ analysis of retinal tissue and suggests that there are severe subclinical abnormalities that could be detected in the eyes of covid-19 positive patients. The relevance of these findings in in-vivo evaluation among COVID-19 patients is needed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1061894

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1063600

https://stats.foldingathome.org/donor/name/ecigator.com

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1061894

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1063600

https://www.boincstats.com/page/profile/user/238567/

https://www.boincstats.com/stats/-1/team/detail/f8700736877c7d1ba37b67aab2658159

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/show_user.php?userid=77167

https://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/team_display.php?teamid=3788

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/view_profile.php?userid=77167

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/team_display.php?teamid=9357

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/show_user.php?userid=70312

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=2232

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/show_user.php?userid=38576

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/view_profile.php?userid=357814

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/team_display.php?teamid=4037

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/show_user.php?userid=357814

https://setiweb.ssl.berkeley.edu/beta/show_user.php?userid=3301167

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/view_profile.php?userid=10955027

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/show_user.php?userid=10955027

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/show_user.php?userid=2100

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/team_display.php?teamid=60

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/show_user.php?userid=487515

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=421184

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/team_display.php?teamid=179315

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/show_user.php?userid=1385785

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/view_profile.php?userid=1385785

https://lhcathome.cern.ch/lhcathome/show_user.php?userid=805694

http://www.primegrid.com/show_user.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/view_profile.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/team_display.php?teamid=8487

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/view_profile.php?userid=134093

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/team_display.php?teamid=39011

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/show_user.php?userid=134093

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/viewTeamInfo.do?teamId=KTDHS681F2

https://root.ithena.net/usr/view_profile.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2231

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=33962

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2055

https://moowrap.net/show_user.php?userid=317947

https://universeathome.pl/universe/show_user.php?userid=217916

https://universeathome.pl/universe/team_display.php?teamid=3618

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/show_user.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/view_profile.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/team_display.php?teamid=268

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/view_profile.php?userid=2166260

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=22427

https://www.cosmologyathome.org/show_user.php?userid=1577805

http://www.cosmologyathome.org/forum_thread.php?id=7727

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/view_profile.php?userid=2307

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/team_display.php?teamid=218

https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/show_user.php?userid=20971

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/show_user.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/view_profile.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/team_display.php?teamid=2134

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/show_user.php?userid=107656

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/team_display.php?teamid=60186

https://quchempedia.univ-angers.fr/athome/show_user.php?userid=714

http://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/view_profile.php?userid=3782

https://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/team_display.php?teamid=288

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/show_user.php?userid=7646

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=2065

https://ralph.bakerlab.org/team_display.php?teamid=7082

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/showUser.aspx?userid=16643

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/viewTeamMembers.aspx?teamid=903

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/show_user.php?userid=148189

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/team_display.php?teamid=6232

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/show_user.php?userid=1429

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/team_display.php?teamid=581

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/show_user.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/view_profile.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/team_display.php?teamid=2100

https://www.gpugrid.net/show_user.php?userid=564836

https://www.gpugrid.net/team_display.php?teamid=178262

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/team_display.php?teamid=82

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/show_user.php?userid=5019

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/team_display.php?teamid=889

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/show_user.php?userid=65237

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/view_profile.php?userid=385

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/team_display.php?teamid=62

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=57619

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/show_user.php?userid=92812

http://bearnol.is-a-geek.com/wanless2/team_display.php?teamid=4737

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=2873

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/show_user.php?userid=12860

https://www.boincusa.com/forum/index.php?members/moonswamp.2273/#about

https://fold.it/portal/user/1081413

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with