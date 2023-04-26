Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Physical Sciences and Engineering
Published on May 26, 2023

Review of "Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates"

Reviewer: Haoxuan Chen (UCLA) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Haoxuan Chen
Published onMay 26, 2023
Review of "Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates
Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates
by John Henderson, Theodora Mantso, Saqib Ali, Rüdiger Groß, Janis A. Müller, Amie Wilkinson, Kavit Shah, Louise Usher, Beth Auld, Andrew Nelson, William Cheung, Anil Namdeo, Madeleine Combrinck, Phil Hackney, Volkan Turgul, Edison Jahaj, Nikolaos Athanasiou, Taxiarchis Nikolouzakis, Pedro J. Almeida, Chrysa Rokka, Daniel C. Queiroz, Edward Wright, Alexandros Zafiropoulos, Izzet Kale, Darren Smith, Diamantis P. Kofteridis, Aristides Tsatsakis, Jan Münch, Paraskevi A. Katsaounou, Anastasia Kotanidou, Pagona Lagiou, Gkikas Magiorkinis, Renato S Aquiar, Mauro M. Teixeira, and Sterghios A. Moschos
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Rationale Exhaled breath condensate (EBC) promises a valuable, non-invasive, and easy to obtain clinical sample. However, it’s not currently used diagnostically due to poor reproducibility, sample contamination, and sample loss.Objective We evaluated whether a new, hand-held EBC collector (PBM-HALETM) that separates inertially impacted large droplets (LD) before condensing fine aerosols (FA) in distinct, self-sealing containers, overcomes current limitations.Methods Sampling consistency was determined in healthy volunteers by microbial culture, 16S phylogenetics, spectrophotometry, RT-PCR, and HILIC-MS. Capture of aerosolised polystyrene beads, liposomes, virus-like particles, or pseudotyped virus was analysed by nanoparticle tracking analysis, reporter expression assays, and flow cytometry. Acute symptomatic COVID-19 case tidal FA EBC viral load was quantified by RT-qPCR. Exhaled particles were counted by laser light scattering.Measurements and Main Results Salivary amylase-free FA EBC capture was linear (R2=0.9992; 0.25-30 min) yielding RNA (6.03 μg/mL) containing eukaryotic 18S rRNA (RT-qPCR; p<0.001) but not human GAPDH, RNase P, or beta actin mRNA;141 non-volatile metabolites included eukaryotic cell membrane components, and cuscohygrine 3 days after cocaine abuse. Culturable aerobe viability was condensation temperature-dependent. Breath fraction-specific microbiota were stable, identifying Streptococcus enrichment in a mild dry cough case. Nebulized pseudotyped virus infectivity loss <67% depended on condensation temperature, and particle charge-driven aggregation. SARS-CoV-2 RNA genomes were detected only by forced expiration FA EBC capture, in 100% of acute COVID-19 patients.Conclusions High purity, distal airway FA EBC can reproducibly and robustly inform contamination-free infectious agent emission sources, and be quantitatively assayed for multiple host, microbial, and lifestyle biomarker classes.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Haoxuan Chen) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates"
Review 1: "Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates"
by Haoxuan Chen
  • Published on May 26, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
reichel marcia:

Great post! It inspires me. basketball stars Your work impresses me. You provide useful information.

?
roknalbostan roknalbostan:

I'm really taken aback by this post. افضل صباغ بالكويت


Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with