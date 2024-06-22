Review 1: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: In this study the authors evaluated the potential of seven previously reported blood RNA signatures as TB triage test in patients with extrapulmonary TB (EPTB), referred to a hospital for invasive sampling for presumptive TB lymphadenitis or presumptive TB pericarditis. In this study, the accuracy of these seven RNA signatures was compared to blood C-reactive protein (CRP). The study was well conducted, the number of recruited patients was satisfactory, and the study design was adequate to attend to the proposed analysis. Also, the performed analysis chosen to evaluate the performance of the RNA signatures looks adequate. However, although the study has brought some important information regarding the utility of these signatures for TB diagnostic, some weakness needs to be discussed. The most important limitation in this study is that the authors evaluated the performance of the RNA signatures in only two types of EPTB, TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis. Although the study showes important results, we don't know if the results from this study can be extrapolated for other EPTB types (as discussed by the authors), nor what is the prevalence of these two types of TB relative to all EPTBs, which rise the question about the impact of this results. The authors should, at least, have informed in the manuscript the prevalence of these two EPTB relative to the others, so we have a better idea about the impact of these results for EPTB triage diagnostic. Even though the RNA signatures herein evaluated did not provide the level of accuracy for blood-based triage tests recommended by WHO for community-based tests, it is worth mentioning that in many places where TB is endemic the patients still rely on microbiology tests for TB diagnostic, showing that these results are very promising.