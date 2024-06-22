Skip to main content
Published on Jul 22, 2024DOI

Review 1: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"

The reviewers agree that the study has high validity and stong evidence. However, they note a significant limitation is the researchers only evaluated 2 types of EPTB: pericarditis and lymphadenitis, limiting the generalizability to TB as a whole.

by Adriano Queiroz
Published onJul 22, 2024
Blood RNA signatures outperform CRP triage of tuberculosis lymphadenitis and pericarditis
Blood RNA signatures outperform CRP triage of tuberculosis lymphadenitis and pericarditis
by Tiffeney Mann, Stephanie Minnies, Rishi K Gupta, Byron WP Reeve, Georgina Nyawo, Zaida Palmer, Charissa Naidoo, Anton Doubell, Alfonso Pecararo, Thadathilankal-Jess John, Pawel Schubert, Claire J Calderwood, Aneesh Chandran, Grant Theron, and Mahdad Noursadeghi
  • Published on Jun 21, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background Limited data are available on the diagnostic accuracy of blood RNA biomarker signatures for extrapulmonary TB (EPTB). We addressed this question among people investigated for TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis, in Cape Town, South Africa. Methods We enrolled 440 consecutive adults referred to a hospital for invasive sampling for presumptive TB lymphadenitis (n=300) or presumptive TB pericarditis (n=140). Samples from the site of disease underwent culture and/or molecular testing for Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex (Mtb). Discrimination of patients with and without TB defined by microbiology or cytology reference standards was evaluated using seven previously reported blood RNA signatures by area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUROC) and sensitivity/specificity at predefined thresholds, benchmarked against blood C-reactive protein (CRP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) target product profile (TPP) for a TB triage test. Decision curve analysis (DCA) was used to evaluate the clinical utility of the best performing blood RNA signature and CRP. Results Data from 374 patients for whom results were available from at least one microbiological test from the site of disease, and blood CRP and RNA measurements, were included. Using microbiological results as the reference standard in the primary analysis (N=204 with TB), performance was similar across lymphadenitis and pericarditis patients. In the pooled analysis of both cohorts, all RNA signatures had comparable discrimination with AUROC point estimates ranging 0.77-0.82, superior to that of CRP (0.61, 95% confidence interval 0.56-0.67). The best performing signature (Roe3) achieved an AUROC of 0.82 (0.77-0.86). At a predefined threshold of 2 standard deviations (Z2) above the mean of a healthy reference control group, this signature achieved 78% (72-83%) sensitivity and 69% (62-75%) specificity. In this setting, DCA revealed that Roe3 offered greater net benefit than other approaches for services aiming to reduce the number needed to investigate with confirmatory testing to <4 to identify each case of TB. Interpretation RNA biomarkers show better accuracy and clinical utility than CRP to trigger confirmatory TB testing in patients with TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis, but still fall short of the WHO TPP for TB triage tests. Funding South African MRC, EDCTP2, NIH/NIAID, Wellcome Trust, NIHR, Royal College of Physicians London.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: In this study the authors evaluated the potential of seven previously reported blood RNA signatures as TB triage test in patients with extrapulmonary TB (EPTB), referred to a hospital for invasive sampling for presumptive TB lymphadenitis or presumptive TB pericarditis. In this study, the accuracy of these seven RNA signatures was compared to blood C-reactive protein (CRP). The study was well conducted, the number of recruited patients was satisfactory, and the study design was adequate to attend to the proposed analysis. Also, the performed analysis chosen to evaluate the performance of the RNA signatures looks adequate. However, although the study has brought some important information regarding the utility of these signatures for TB diagnostic, some weakness needs to be discussed. The most important limitation in this study is that the authors evaluated the performance of the RNA signatures in only two types of EPTB, TB lymphadenitis and TB pericarditis. Although the study showes important results, we don't know if the results from this study can be extrapolated for other EPTB types (as discussed by the authors), nor what is the prevalence of these two types of TB relative to all EPTBs, which rise the question about the impact of this results. The authors should, at least, have informed in the manuscript the prevalence of these two EPTB relative to the others, so we have a better idea about the impact of these results for EPTB triage diagnostic. Even though the RNA signatures herein evaluated did not provide the level of accuracy for blood-based triage tests recommended by WHO for community-based tests, it is worth mentioning that in many places where TB is endemic the patients still rely on microbiology tests for TB diagnostic, showing that these results are very promising.

Connections
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"
Review 2: "Blood RNA Signatures Outperform CRP Triage of Tuberculosis Lymphadenitis and Pericarditis"
by Sudhakar Natarajan
  • Published on Jul 22, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

