Reviews of "Accuracy of Lung and Abdominal Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: A Prospective Cohort Study from India"

Reviewers: J S Almeida (Hospital da UNIMED- BH) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • N Schluger (New York Medical College) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Juliana Sartorela Almeida and Neil Schluger
Published onJul 31, 2024
Accuracy of lung and abdominal ultrasound for tuberculosis diagnosis: a prospective cohort study from India
by Stefan Fabian Weber, Rebecca Wolf, Katharina Manten, Balamugesh Thangakunam, Barney Isaac, Deepa Shankar, Divya Mangal, Amit Kumar Dutta, Leena Robinson Vimala, Aparna Irodi, Frank Tobian, Lisa Köppel, Julia Selena Beck, Peter Wolf, Sabine Bélard, Claudia Maria Denkinger, Devasahayam Jesudas Christopher, And the ALL POCUS TB India study group, Mary Gaeddert, Lisa Ruby, Bharath Karthikeyan, Arin Natania, Sai Vijaysree, and Sangeeth Priyadarshan Veluchamy Rathakrishnan
  • Published on Jun 12, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Background Point-of care ultrasound is considered to hold promise in tuberculosis (TB) screening. However, most available abdominal ultrasound data focuses on HIV-infected cohorts and for lung ultrasound (LUS) data is very sparse. We aimed to determine accuracy of lung and abdominal ultrasound in a cohort of presumed TB in a tertiary care hospital in India.Methods Adult patients with presumed TB were enrolled prospectively and underwent a comprehensive ultrasound evaluation. Accuracy of individual and a predetermined combination of findings was determined against a TB reference standard (mycobacterial culture and PCR). Diagnostic potential of a multi-variable model combining clinical and ultrasound findings was explored using generalized mixed methods and random forest approach. (German trial registry DRKS00026636)Findings We included 541 participants of whom 102 (19%) had TB and 1% had HIV. “Focused assessment with sonography for HIV-associated tuberculosis” (FASH) showed moderate sensitivity (51%, 95%-CI 41-60) and specificity (70%, 95%-CI 66-74). Small consolidations on LUS showed high sensitivity (98%, 95%-CI 93-99), but were unspecific (14%, 95%-CI 11-18). Exploratory LUS variations showed higher specificity (e.g., large apical consolidations: sensitivity 22%, specificity 86%). Predictive modelling for ultrasound and clinical variables revealed an Area Under the Curve of 0.79 in the receiving operator curve.Interpretation Accuracy of ultrasound does not meet requirements of a stand-alone diagnostic or screening test. However, accuracy for some ultrasound findings is comparable with CXR. Additionally, ultrasound may aid disease severity assessment and microbiological sampling strategies. Research into alternative analyses (e.g., artificial intelligence) may enable wider applications.Funding Grant TTU 02.911, German Center for Infection Research (Deutsches Zentrum für Infektionsforschung).Research in context Before undertaking the study, LUS for TB had been assessed in a small number of studies limited with uncertain ultrasound characterization of TB-related findings with lack of adequate terminology and unclear specificity for TB. FASH-studies in HIV+ and few studies in HIV- have shown moderate sensitivity and specificity, but the study design and reference standards were not robust enough for generalizability.Our ultrasound study of LUS and FASH has a prospective cohort from a TB-endemic setting (India), we recruited 541 participants, the largest such cohort. This study brings to the body of evidence novel findings, backed by a robust study design and using a comprehensive reference standard. We were able to describe accuracy in a predominantly HIV-negative cohort of patients with presumed TB disease and compared our index testing protocol with the CXR, the most commonly used imaging modality. The implications from our study were that no single finding or combination of findings on LUS reached target product profiles (TPP) proposed by WHO, suggesting LUS as triage or diagnostic tool is too non-specific. The FASH accuracy in our study was in line with previous data, this study provides for it a solid foundation. The accuracy of submodules of LUS and FASH reaches that of CXR. Roles for ultrasound in TB care may lie in aiding diagnosis, assessment of disease severity, guiding of microbiological sampling or therapy monitoring. Further studies should focus on the accuracy of LUS in people living with HIV and children, evaluating ultrasound as a part of a diagnostic algorithm and the use of artificial intelligence to improve the yield of TB-POCUS.

Summary of Reviews: The prospective cohort study aims to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in identifying pulmonary TB, with culture and PCR as reference standards. The results indicate that the sensitivity and specificity of POCUS were modest, at 51% and 70%, respectively. The reviewers agree that the study was well carried out with appropriate methods. However, they note limitations in the generalizability of the findings, as this study was conducted in India, a high TB prevalence country, and carried out in a referral hospital rather than a primary care setting. There were also concerns surrounding the training and experience of the professionals performing the POCUS exams. Regardless, the reviewers believe that the study highlights the potential and current limitations of POCUS in diagnosing TB, making it not suitable to be a standalone test for the time being.

Reviewer 1 (Juliana Sartorela A…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Neil S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Accuracy of Lung and Abdominal Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: A Prospective Cohort Study from India"
by Juliana Sartorela Almeida
  • Published on Jul 31, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Reviewers believe that the study highlights the potential and current limitations of POCUS in diagnosing TB, making it not suitable to be a standalone test for the time being.

Review 2: "Accuracy of Lung and Abdominal Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: A Prospective Cohort Study from India"
by Neil Schluger
  • Published on Jul 31, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Reviewers believe that the study highlights the potential and current limitations of POCUS in diagnosing TB, making it not suitable to be a standalone test for the time being.

