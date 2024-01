Reviews of "Gut Microbiota from Patients with COVID-19 Cause Alterations in Mice that Resemble Post-COVID Symptoms"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint finds that: 1) gut microbiota of post-COVID subjects had predominance of antibiotic-resistance Enterobacteriaceae strains compared to healthy controls; and 2) fecal transplant from COVID-19 patients into germ free mice resulted in worse outcomes in mice with pulmonary infection by multidrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae. The reviewers found this study to be reliable and that its findings suggest interventions targeting gut microbiota may be a potential treatment for sequelae after COVID-19.

Reviewer 1 (Gucheng Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Luis V…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.