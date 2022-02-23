Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 23, 2022

Review of "The SARS-CoV-2 spike reversibly samples an open-trimer conformation exposing novel epitopes"

Reviewers: David Schriemer (University of Calgary) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by David Schriemer
Published onMar 23, 2022
Review of "The SARS-CoV-2 spike reversibly samples an open-trimer conformation exposing novel epitopes"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The SARS-CoV-2 spike reversibly samples an open-trimer conformation exposing novel epitopes
by Shawn M. Costello, Sophie R. Shoemaker, Helen T. Hobbs, Annalee W. Nguyen, Ching-Lin Hsieh, Jennifer A. Maynard, Jason S. McLellan, John E. Pak, and Susan Marqusee
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractCurrent COVID-19 vaccines and many clinical diagnostics are based on the structure and function of the SARS-CoV-2 spike ectodomain. Using hydrogen deuterium exchange mass spectrometry, we have uncovered that, in addition to the prefusion structure determined by cryo-EM, this protein adopts an alternative conformation that interconverts slowly with the canonical prefusion structure. This new conformation—an open trimer— contains easily accessible RBDs. It exposes the conserved trimer interface buried in the prefusion conformation, thus exposing potential epitopes for pan-coronavirus antibody and ligand recognition. The population of this state and kinetics of interconversion are modulated by temperature, receptor binding, antibody binding, and sequence variants observed in the natural population. Knowledge of the structure and populations of this conformation will help improve existing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.One Sentence SummaryAn alternative conformation of SARS-CoV-2 spike ectodomain modulated by temperature, binding, and sequence variants.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Nature journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (David Schriemer) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The SARS-CoV-2 spike reversibly samples an open-trimer conformation exposing novel epitopes"
Review 1: "The SARS-CoV-2 spike reversibly samples an open-trimer conformation exposing novel epitopes"
by David Schriemer
  • Published on Mar 23, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
chloe decker:

If you want the best update for getting windows file explorer here found more updates about the file Explorer window 10.

Vape Factory:

https://guides.co/g/disposable-vape

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/news/post/1297980

https://app1.findit.com/roeenfldibykyyy/RightNow/summary-of-manners-and-places-to-smoke-a-vape/82aad332-4fea-4bbf-a4d0-e207ba6e70b8

https://www.theloop.com.au/project/vapecig/portfolio/disposable-vape/451084

https://meadd.com/vapecig/72462058

https://grow.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308733430eeb3a5174685a8

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308734530eeb346c14685b5

https://grow.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/post/are-electronic-cigarettes-harmless-630e072b08ddc1b15d7517c7

https://opensea.io/ecigator

https://www.livebinders.com/b/3249612

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=8c419caa-064e-44f3-a8d9-575f569927fd

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=b6a10d00-cfe1-4f51-ba44-2491d66c274e

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=5a9cc993-9907-4091-b71c-6cd40875e4ba

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=30fe5ffe-988e-4ed4-80a8-ea28a6962a2f

https://codepen.io/vapecig/pen/BarXddj

http://ubl.xml.org/blog/vapecig

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/how_to_choose_an_electronic_cigarette

https://create.piktochart.com/output/afda729ab2a2-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://www.edocr.com/user/vapecig

https://www.edocr.com/v/67b0erom/vapecig/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette

https://www.edocr.com/v/2glrnzdj/vapecig/what-is-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/types-of-starter-kit-devices

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/a-beginner-s-guide-to-disposable-vapes

https://vape.static.app/

https://vapeecig.statuspage.io/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/is-it-safer-to-vape-with-a-disposable-370

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-is-the-most-popular-disposable-852

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-are-top-5-disposable-vapes-1346

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/are-there-toxic-metals-in-disposable-1928

http://vapenew.e-monsite.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37068033/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37067971/what-makes-a-good-cosmetic-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.bsite.net/

http://vapelife.atwebpages.com/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159519/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159518/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159517/what-is-a-pod-type-of-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/blog

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-the-pod-type-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend-

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item-

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185791/the-design-and-mechanism-of-electronic-cigarettes

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185789/smoking-cessation-using-e-cigarettes-as-well-as-research

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185787/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/15/how-to-choose-a-disposable-vape/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/30/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended/

https://china-vape-manufacturer.jimdosite.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping-is-a-lie/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape/

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/home

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/what-is

https://vape-ecig.yolasite.com/minors/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/entry-12777111038.html

https://vapeall.godaddysites.com/

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/can-you-legally-vape-in-public-areas-across-the-uk

https://vapeall.company.site/

https://www.dibiz.com/ecigatornew

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with