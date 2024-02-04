Review 1: "Cost-effectiveness of Vector Control Strategies for Supplementing Mass Drug Administration for Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis in India"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Not informative. The flaws in the data and methods in this study are sufficiently serious that they do not substantially justify the claims made. It is not possible to say whether the results and conclusions would match that of the hypothetical ideal study. The study should not be considered as evidence by decision-makers.

Review: In this manuscript, the authors indicate that mass drug administration (MDA) against lymphatic filariasis (LF) alone is the most cost-effective strategy. They claim that adding vector control interventions (single or integrated) have no significant impact to control or eradicate LF in India.

While the study is highly relevant to understand the impact of different strategies to control LF, the paper lacks of clarity on the methods used to estimate incremental effect of adding vector control strategies. The results of the regression analysis are contra-intuitive, as one would expect that adding an intervention on top of the already functional MDA will only increase effectiveness overall. This was not the case when estimating the incremental effectiveness for the integrated vector control. The lack of clarity on how the authors came to this conclusion leaves one wondering on the actual reliability of the results, especially when the authors have highlighted the potential cost-effectiveness of adding such interventions (references 22 to 25). Authors should have used this information to run the model or estimate the added benefit of using VC strategies, but this is not the case.

Additionally results on the cost-effectiveness analysis are not presented as expected, incremental costs and incremental outcomes should be presented in a summary table along with the ICERs and a comparison against a potential threshold value for India. An analysis of uncertainty is not present nor is a scatter plot or cost-effectiveness acceptability curve. The authors have not done enough to convince the reader of the robustness and reliability of the results, hence this paper is not informative in its current form.