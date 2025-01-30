Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 30, 2025DOI

Review 1: "Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Mpox during the Clade Ib outbreak in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo: A Prospective Cohort Study"

The review underscores critical findings, such as the high rate of adverse outcomes in pregnancy and the concerning mortality among children under five, while calling for further research to explore less severe cases and vaccination impacts.

by Sergio Iván Valdés Ferrer
Published onJan 30, 2025
Review 1: "Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Mpox during the Clade Ib outbreak in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo: A Prospective Cohort Study"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Mpox during the Clade Ib Outbreak in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo: a Prospective Cohort Study
Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Mpox during the Clade Ib Outbreak in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo: a Prospective Cohort Study
by Isabel Brosius, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Guy Mukari, Papy Munganga, Jean Claude Tshomba, Elise De Vos, Eugene Bangwen, Yves Mujula, Achilleas Tsoumanis, Christophe Van Dijck, Aimé Alengo Odud, Léandre Mutimbwa-Mambo, Franklin Mweshi Kumbana, Jenestin Babingwa Muunga, Divin Mazambi Mambo, Jems Wakilongo Zangilwa, Steeven Bilembo Kitwanda, Sarah Houben, Nicole A. Hoff, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Eddy Kinganda-Lusamaki, Martine Peeters, Anne W. Rimoin, Jason Kindrachuk, Nicola Low, Patrick DMC Katoto, Espoir Bwenge Malembaka, John H. Amuasi, Olivier Tshiani-Mbaya, Dally Muamba Kambaji, Richard Kojan, Cris Kacita, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Steve Ahuka-Mundeke, Koen Vercauteren, Tony Wawina-Bokalanga, Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, Sabin Sabiti Nundu, Laurens Liesenborghs, and Placide Mbala-Kingebeni
  • Published on Nov 18, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Clade Ib, a new strain of the Clade I monkeypox virus, emerged in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, sparking an international outbreak. Comprehensive studies are needed to assess its transmission dynamics and clinical presentation.Methods We conducted a prospective observational cohort study at Kamituga General Hospital in South Kivu, DRC, between May 2 and October 9, 2024. Sociodemographic, exposure and clinical data were collected from mpox suspected cases. Cases confirmed by Xpert® Mpox PCR were presumed Clade Ib infections (awaiting Clade confirmation) and followed through hospitalization and on days 29 and 59 post-diagnosis to assess clinical progression and outcomes.Findings Of 511 included suspected cases, 431 (84%) tested PCR positive; with 205 being women (47%). Age distribution was bimodal, with 279 (65%) individuals aged 15-34 years, and 63 (15%) children under five. Most cases (59%) reported contact with a suspected or confirmed mpox case; among adults, this was primarily a spouse, colleague or sexual partner, while for children, the primary contacts were parents or siblings. Comorbidities were rare (4%), including six (1%) HIV infections. Prodromal symptoms were present in 346 (88%) patients, active skin lesions in 414 (96%), mucosal lesions in 338 (82%), and lymphadenopathy in 295 (71%). In adults, lesions were more concentrated in the genital area, with 90% of adults presenting lesions in this region. In contrast, only 39% of children had genital lesions, with lesions more frequently found elsewhere on the body. Among 427 hospitalized patients, two deaths (0·5%) occurred. Among 315 patients with detailed hospital follow-up, complications were primarily genito-urinary (55%) or cutaneous (40%). Four of six pregnant women with recorded outcome (67%) had adverse pregnancy outcomes. Significant sequelae at days 29 and 59 were rare.Interpretation Clade Ib MPXV infections presented differently from previously reported Clade Ia and Clade IIb infections. In adults, the disease primarily affected the genito-urinary system, compatible with sexual transmission, while children mostly manifested extragenital lesions.Funding European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP2 and EDCTP3); Belgian Directorate-General Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid; Research Foundation – Flanders

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: This study is one of the first cohort studies analyzing clinical presentation and outcome among people with mpox associated with clade Ib MPXV. Clade I causes more severe disease than does clade II. In particular, since January 2024, clade Ib caused an outbreak of no less than 14,000 cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Uganda, with a dozen -or so- cases reported elsewhere, suggesting that a global spread may still occur. Hence, prospective data about clinical outcomes is particularly relevant. 

So far, most cases have been mild and managed in the outpatient setting. In this preprint, the investigators included only severe forms of mpox (hospitalized or with a medical indication for hospitalization); therefore, their findings may not apply to all settings. It is reassuring that even those with severe forms tend to have good long-term (59-day) outcomes. However, there are two scenarios of concern: infant and pregnant populations. This cohort included 21 pregnant women, but pregnancy outcome data was available for only six, of which four (67%) had adverse outcomes (two spontaneous abortions and two vertical transmissions resulting in one death in-utero death and another shortly after abdominal delivery). We can assume that these mothers were severely affected, and extrapolating those outcomes to non-severe forms may be difficult. However, even under the premise that the remaining 15 pregnancies had positive outcomes, the maternal-fetal burden is highly concerning with negative outcomes occurring in no less than 19% of pregnancies.

The other group of concern is those 0-4 years of age (63 people, 15% of the cohort), the only age group where deaths occurred despite similarities in severity and comorbidities as those aged 5-14 and ≥15 years. There are many possible explanations, including severe malnutrition, undetected advanced HIV, and not previously identified primary immunosuppression, to name a few conditions that may result in severe immunocompromise. Ongoing studies in other centers and those with less severe illnesses will be crucial to understanding patterns leading to more severe and critical illnesses. 

Finally, while seven people in this cohort recalled receiving the smallpox vaccine during childhood, no information regarding severity and outcome in those with or without previous vaccination was incorporated; hence, we lack critical information that might be useful for population-wide decision-making.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with