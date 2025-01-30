Review 1: "Epidemiological and Clinical Features of Mpox during the Clade Ib outbreak in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo: A Prospective Cohort Study"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: This study is one of the first cohort studies analyzing clinical presentation and outcome among people with mpox associated with clade Ib MPXV. Clade I causes more severe disease than does clade II. In particular, since January 2024, clade Ib caused an outbreak of no less than 14,000 cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and Uganda, with a dozen -or so- cases reported elsewhere, suggesting that a global spread may still occur. Hence, prospective data about clinical outcomes is particularly relevant.

So far, most cases have been mild and managed in the outpatient setting. In this preprint, the investigators included only severe forms of mpox (hospitalized or with a medical indication for hospitalization); therefore, their findings may not apply to all settings. It is reassuring that even those with severe forms tend to have good long-term (59-day) outcomes. However, there are two scenarios of concern: infant and pregnant populations. This cohort included 21 pregnant women, but pregnancy outcome data was available for only six, of which four (67%) had adverse outcomes (two spontaneous abortions and two vertical transmissions resulting in one death in-utero death and another shortly after abdominal delivery). We can assume that these mothers were severely affected, and extrapolating those outcomes to non-severe forms may be difficult. However, even under the premise that the remaining 15 pregnancies had positive outcomes, the maternal-fetal burden is highly concerning with negative outcomes occurring in no less than 19% of pregnancies.

The other group of concern is those 0-4 years of age (63 people, 15% of the cohort), the only age group where deaths occurred despite similarities in severity and comorbidities as those aged 5-14 and ≥15 years. There are many possible explanations, including severe malnutrition, undetected advanced HIV, and not previously identified primary immunosuppression, to name a few conditions that may result in severe immunocompromise. Ongoing studies in other centers and those with less severe illnesses will be crucial to understanding patterns leading to more severe and critical illnesses.

Finally, while seven people in this cohort recalled receiving the smallpox vaccine during childhood, no information regarding severity and outcome in those with or without previous vaccination was incorporated; hence, we lack critical information that might be useful for population-wide decision-making.