RR\C19
Published on Feb 13, 2022

Review 1: "BNT162b2 vaccine boosts neutralizing antibodies to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 & Omicron variant in adults received 2-dose inactivated vaccine"

This study investigated the extent of the BNT162 third dose's protection in patients who received two doses of inactivated vaccines. The study found that the booster increased antibody levels against the ancestral strain and the Omicron VoC. Reviewers deem the claims reliable.

by You-Wen He and Sheng Luo
Published on Feb 13, 2022
by Nancy H. L. Leung, Samuel M. S. Cheng, Mario Martín-Sánchez, Niki Y. M. Au, Yvonne Y. Ng, Leo L. H. Luk, Karl C. K. Chan, John K. C. Li, Yonna W. Y. Leung, Leo C. H. Tsang, Sara Chaothai, Kelvin K. H. Kwan, Dennis K. M. Ip, Leo L. M. Poon, Gabriel M. Leung, J. S. Malik Peiris, and Benjamin J. Cowling
Description

AbstractLimited data exist on antibody responses to mixed vaccination strategies involving inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in the context of emerging variants. We conducted an open label trial and administered a third vaccine dose of an mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2, BioNTech/Fosun Pharma) in adults aged ≥30 years who had previously received two doses of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine. We collected blood samples prior to administering the third dose and 28 days later, and tested for antibodies to the ancestral virus using a binding assay (ELISA), a surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT) and a live virus plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT), and to the Omicron variant using PRNT. A third dose of BNT162b2 substantially increased antibody titers on each assay. Mean ELISA levels increased from an optical density (OD) of 0.3 to 2.1 (p<0.01), and mean sVNT levels increased from an inhibition of 17% to 96% (p<0.01). In a random subset of 20 participants, the geometric mean PRNT50 titers rose very substantially by at least 27 fold from Day 0 to Day 28 against the ancestral virus (p<0.01) and rose by at least 14 fold against the Omicron variant (p<0.01). In daily monitoring, post-vaccination reactions subsided within 7 days for over 99% of participants. In conclusion, a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination with an mRNA vaccine substantially improved antibody levels against the ancestral virus and against the Omicron variant with well-tolerated safety profile, in adults who had received two doses of inactivated vaccine 6 months earlier.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewers:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Immune protection in vaccinated or previously SARS-CoV-2 infected population against the newly emerged Omicron variant has reduced dramatically. There is an urgent need to seek an immunization strategy for effective protection against this new variant of concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV-2. In the manuscript by Leung et al., the investigators presented preliminary results from a trial testing specific antibody levels to SARS-CoV-2 Omicron VOC upon a boost (third) immunization with BNT162b2 mRNA-LNP COVID-19 vaccine in a population that previously received 2-dose of inactivated vaccines. Adults who received two doses of inactivated vaccines 6 months earlier were administrated a boost of a third BNT162b2 dose, and antibodies were measured 4 weeks later. The authors showed that the third dose of BNT162b2 significantly increased anti-Omicron S protein antibodies and virus neutralization. This boost immunization also dramatically increased antibody levels to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Furthermore, the booster dose with BNT162b2 had a well-tolerated safety profile. Together with growing evidence from other studies, this work suggests that the third dose of BNT162b2 mRNA-LNP vaccine in a population previously vaccinated with two doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines will likely provide effective protection against the Omicron VOC-induced disease progression. Given that inactivated COVID-19 vaccines are the most widely used vaccines globally, this study and others are significant in establishing a new vaccination scheme for Omicron VOC.

The study adopted an open-label single-arm design. The single-arm design is reasonable in this research setting due to the potential ethical issues of multi-arm design. However, the open-label design can be improved. Although participants and the study staff were aware of the vaccination type, as a minimum, the outcome assessors who measured the antibody should not be aware of the study. An objective third party can perform the measurements. The primary statistical analysis method was Wilcoxon signed-rank tests, which were the correct choice, given the before-after nature of measurement and possible data skewness.

The manuscript could be benefited from the following improvement. First, the OD values in Figure 1A should be converted to specific units of antibodies (ng/ml, BAU/ml) to compare the data with other similar studies. Second, given that neutralization activities could target NTD of S protein, it would be informative to test binding activities to NTD of the S protein. Third, the significance could be enhanced by testing whether a third dose of BNT162b2 boosts anti-S specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses and, if so, what are the fold increases. Fourth, published studies suggest that a 50% PRNT50 antibody titer at ≥25.6 corresponds to a threshold for 50% protection. A comparison of the results from this study and other similar studies is important to further solidify this heterologous vaccination scheme.


by Rino Rappuoli and Simone Pecetta
  Published on Feb 13, 2022
Description

This study investigated the extent of the BNT162 third dose's protection in patients who received two doses of inactivated vaccines. The study found that the booster increased antibody levels against the ancestral strain and the Omicron VoC. Reviewers deem the claims reliable.

