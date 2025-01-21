Reviewer 2: "Dynamics and Ecology of a Multi-stage Expansion of Oropouche Virus in Brazil"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: While the study by Tegally et al. [10.1101/2024.10.29.24316328] addresses a relevant and timely topic, the current manuscript does not provide sufficient methodological detail or data robustness to justify its conclusions. With significant revisions, this study could provide valuable insights into the epidemiology of Oropouche virus (OROV).

Major comments:

Lines 667–670: The procedure described in the Materials and Methods section demonstrates that the BEAST program was appropriately applied in this study to generate the results. However, a significant limitation of this type of analysis is that the outcomes are highly dependent on the dataset used (e.g., sampling imbalance). The dataset employed in this study does not represent a comprehensive sample of all OROV lineages circulating across their entire geographic range—particularly as the authors have not provided a complete list of the genomic data used in their analyses. Consequently, the results are influenced by biases inherent in the dataset, especially those arising from missing data. This limitation is particularly critical when reconstructing the dispersal history and dynamics of OROV lineages. I strongly recommend that the authors explicitly discuss the potential effects of incomplete OROV sampling on the reliability and interpretation of their findings. Additionally, the authors should include a complete list of the genomic data used, along with their accession numbers and associated metadata (e.g., how many samples come out of each site in Brazil), in the supporting information to enhance transparency and reproducibility.

Line 421-423: The manuscript does not address the investigation of reassortment patterns within the dataset, which is a notable gap. Detecting segment reassortment events could provide valuable insights into the evolutionary processes shaping Oropouche virus (OROV) dynamics and may better inform the interpretation of phylogenetic and epidemiological findings. Reassortment is a critical mechanism in the evolution of segmented viruses, and its omission leaves an important aspect unexplored. Please clarify why reassortment events were not investigated in your dataset. If possible, consider incorporating analyses to detect reassortment events, as this could significantly enhance the study’s contribution to understanding OROV evolution. Additionally, I recommend including a paragraph in the Discussion section to detail this limitation and its potential implications for the study’s findings. This addition would provide a more balanced and transparent interpretation of the results.

Figure 1: The manuscript would be greatly enhanced by the inclusion of additional visualizations to complement the current analyses. Specifically, a detailed phylogenetic tree displaying the diversity of Oropouche virus (OROV) lineages, annotated with posterior probabilities, would provide critical insights into the confidence levels of the evolutionary relationships. In addition, integrating maps that illustrate the dispersal history and dynamics of OROV lineages for the three minigenomic segments within Brazil would offer a comprehensive view of both evolutionary and spatial patterns.

The phylogeographic analysis presented in the manuscript, based on a Bayesian approach, is separately conducted for the three minigenomic segments (S, M, and L). While this approach provides valuable insights, analyzing the segments together for samples with complete genetic information from all three minigenomic sequences could yield more robust results. Such a combined analysis might also offer additional support to the findings derived from each single genomic segment. I suggest conducting a joint phylogeographic analysis that integrates data from the S, M, and L segments for samples where all three sequences are available. Thus, it will provide stronger statistical support by leveraging the combined genetic information, and Offer a comparative perspective to validate the findings from the segment-specific analyses.

Line 164-243: The difference in spatial resolution between the genomic data and the raster data used to analyze the environmental conditions associated with Oropouche virus (OROV) lineage dispersal over time may introduce additional limitations. Specifically, if the genomic data were not sampled at the exact geographic coordinates used for the environmental data, this discrepancy could add an extra layer of uncertainty to the analysis. The spatial mismatch between these datasets may affect the precision of the inferred relationships between environmental factors and OROV lineage dispersal. I recommend discussing the potential impact of this spatial resolution discrepancy on the results.

Line 633-645: The manuscript would benefit from additional details regarding how the occurrence records used in the ecological niche modeling (ENM) were collected. It is essential to specify the methodology employed to gather these records and how each occurrence was assigned to its corresponding geographic coordinates. This information will help clarify the accuracy and reliability of the data used in the analysis. Clearly describe how the occurrence records were collected and assigned to its coordinate, with providing additional details including sources (e.g., field surveys, public databases, literature, or previous studies) and the time frame of data collection. For example, the link provided on line 636 didn't provide except general information on OROV transmission and didn't show any geographic references for OROV cases.