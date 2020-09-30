Reviews of "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint offers a novel diagnostic platform that uses off-the-shelf glucometers to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in saliva. The current manuscript offers rigorous validation of the diagnostic technology, but further experiments should be performed before clinical use.

Reviewer 1 (Valeria Ghisetti) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Gannon C.K. Mak) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

