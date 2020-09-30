Skip to main content
Published on Oct 30, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"

Reviewers: Valeria Ghisetti (Amedeo di Savoia Hospital) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Gannon C.K. Mak (Department of Health: Hong Kong) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Bingling Li (Chinese Academy of Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Valeria Ghisetti, Gannon C.K. Mak, and Bingling Li
Published onOct 30, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer
by Naveen K. Singh, Partha Ray, Aaron F. Carlin, Celestine Magallanes, Sydney C. Morgan, Louise C. Laurent, Eliah S. Aronoff-Spencer, and Drew A. Hall
  • Published on Oct 02, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Significant barriers to the diagnosis of latent and acute SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to hamper population-based screening efforts required to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the absence of effective antiviral therapeutics or vaccines. We report an aptamer-based SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen assay employing only low-cost reagents ($3.20/test) and an off-the-shelf glucometer. The test was engineered around a glucometer as it is quantitative, easy to use, and the most prevalent piece of diagnostic equipment globally making the test highly scalable with an infrastructure that is already in place. Furthermore, many glucometers connect to smartphones providing an opportunity to integrate with contract tracing apps, medical providers, and electronic medical records. In clinical testing, the developed assay detected SARS-CoV-2 infection in patient saliva across a range of viral loads - as benchmarked by RT-qPCR - within one hour, with 100% sensitivity (positive percent agreement) and distinguished infected specimens from off-target antigens in uninfected controls with 100% specificity (negative percent agreement). We propose that this approach can provide an inexpensive, rapid, and accurate diagnostic for distributed screening of SARS-CoV-2 infection at scale.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint offers a novel diagnostic platform that uses off-the-shelf glucometers to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in saliva. The current manuscript offers rigorous validation of the diagnostic technology, but further experiments should be performed before clinical use.

Reviewer 1 (Valeria Ghisetti) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Gannon C.K. Mak) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
Review 1: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
by Valeria Ghisetti
  • Published on Oct 30, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
Review 2: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
by Gannon C.K. Mak
  • Published on Oct 30, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
Review 3: "Hitting the diagnostic sweet spot: Point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 salivary antigen testing with an off-the-shelf glucometer"
by Bingling Li
  • Published on Nov 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
