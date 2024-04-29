Review 4: "Antiretroviral Therapy Retention, Adherence, and Clinical Outcomes among Postpartum Women with HIV in Nigeria"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: The concept behind this paper is important: “to quantify both ART adherence and viral suppression up to 24 months postpartum and identify risk factors for LTFU and unsuppressed viral load in postpartum women with HIV in Nigeria.” I found myself questioning the statistics and overwhelmed by the quantity of statistics. I suggest you have a statistician carefully review the statistics. See the specifics of my concerns in my comments on Table 1 below.

Although very important to identify predictive factors associated with loss to follow-up, the 7% LTFU seems quite low. An 87% viral suppression rate seems high but does not include the many with missed data and is misleading.

Comments on the paper are as follows: