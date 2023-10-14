Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Nov 14, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"

Reviewers: R Hasan (Aga Khan University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Yerlikaya (Heidelberg University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Chakravorty (Rutgers University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • L Davis (Yale University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Rumina Hasan, Seda Yerlikaya, Soumitesh Chakravorty, and Lucian Davis
Published onNov 14, 2023
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Rachel C. Wood, Angelique K. Luabeya, Rane B. Dragovich, Alaina M. Olson, Katherine A. Lochner, Kris M. Weigel, Renée Codsi, Humphrey Mulenga, Margaretha de Vos, Mikashmi Kohli, Adam Penn-Nicholson, Mark Hatherill, and Gerard A. Cangelosi
  • Published on Oct 11, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Tongue dorsum swabbing is a potential alternative to sputum collection for tuberculosis (TB) testing. Previous studies showed that Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra (Xpert Ultra) can detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) DNA in tongue swabs stored in buffer, with 72% sensitivity and 100% specificity relative to a sputum microbiological reference standard (sputum MRS). The present study evaluated a more convenient sample collection protocol (dry swab storage), combined with streamlined sample processing protocols, for side-by-side analysis using two commercial TB diagnostic tests: Xpert Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima (MTB Ultima). Copan FLOQSwabs were self-collected, or collected by study workers, from 321 participants in Western Cape, South Africa. All participants had symptoms suggestive of TB, and 245 of them had sputum MRS-confirmed TB (by sputum culture and/or Xpert Ultra). One tongue swab per participant was tested on Xpert Ultra and another tongue swab was tested with MTB Ultima. Xpert Ultra was 75.4% sensitive and 100% specific, and MTB Ultima was 71.6% sensitive and 96.9% specific, relative to sputum MRS. When sample lysates that were false-negative by MTB Ultima were frozen, thawed, and re-tested, MTB Ultima sensitivity rose to 79.1%. Both tests were more sensitive with swabs from participants with higher sputum Xpert semi-quantitative results. The protocol for Xpert Ultra enabled fast and easy testing of dry-stored swabs with no loss of accuracy relative to previous methods. MTB Ultima testing of dry-stored swabs exhibited comparable performance to Xpert Ultra. These results further support tongue swabs as easy-to-collect samples for high-throughput TB testing.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates potential improvements in tuberculosis diagnostic testing, finding that easier-to-obtain dry swabs performed similarly in sensitivity and specificity to traditional methods. They also find similar performance in a shortened swab processing protocol compared to the longer methods. Overall, reviewers were positive towards this preprint, finding it "potentially informative" to "reliable". The reviewers found the methods rigorous, and with conclusions and interpretations supported by their results. Reviewers did comment that additional detail in describing their methods, such as by following established guidelines, would offer additional clarity. Other limitations were the absence of internal controls and lack of detail on clinical characteristics of cases. Ultimately, reviewers felt that this preprint offers important contributions in advancing tuberculosis diagnostics.

Reviewer 1 (Rumina H…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Seda Y…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Soumitesh C…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Lucian D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"
by Rumina Hasan
  • Published on Nov 14, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"
by Seda Yerlikaya
  • Published on Nov 14, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"
by Soumitesh Chakravorty
  • Published on Nov 14, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Tongue Swab Testing on Two Automated Tuberculosis Diagnostic Platforms, Cepheid Xpert® MTB/RIF Ultra and Molbio Truenat® MTB Ultima"
by Lucian Davis
  • Published on Nov 14, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
