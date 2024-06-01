Review 1: "Accuracy of Lung and Abdominal Ultrasound for Tuberculosis Diagnosis: A Prospective Cohort Study from India"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The manuscript confirms previous works in area. The evidence corroborates and presents robust results compatible with other studies in the area. Carrying out a study with this sample size and methodological clarity contributes to scientific evidence that supports the use of POCUS in the evaluation of patients with tuberculosis.

The manuscript is based on previous researches about the use of POCUS in the evaluation of patients with Tuberculosis/HIV and makes the reproducibility of procedures possible through methodological detail. The manuscript cites current literature and draws on similar studies to support its hypotheses. Regarding limitations, it is necessary to provide greater detail on the training of professionals who performed the POCUS exams and their professional experience.

The results and conclusions of the study can stimulate new research in the area on the use of the tool in assessment protocols for patients with suspected tuberculosis.

The work is well structured, has methodological clarity, and complies with the required ethical principles. The procedures are reproducible and the data were presented in a clear and objective manner, however it would be interesting to present a table with the main general data of the population, containing statistical significance, for better visualization of the results.

Regarding ethical issues, the work appears to be in accordance with the requirements, although it is considered a multicentric research in the conclusions and only presents data from one institution. This must be corrected.

In summary, this work is one with well-designed methodology and interesting results, which contributes to the evidences in the area and provides complementary information to other studies developed on the same topic. There are some minor issues related to the methodology and structuring of the text, but these do not negatively impact the overall scope.