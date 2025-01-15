Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jan 15, 2025DOI

Reviews of "Optimal Deployment of Limited Vaccine Supplies to Combat Mpox"

Reviewers: C Kadelka (Iowa State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • H Kravitz & B Nieves (Portland State University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Claus Kadelka, Hannah Kravitz, and Bryttani Nieves
Published onJan 15, 2025
Optimal deployment of limited vaccine supplies to combat mpox
by Matthew T Berry, C Raina MacIntyre, Deborah Cromer, Adam Hacker, Miles P Davenport, and David S Khoury
  • Published on Nov 04, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Mpox outbreaks in Central Africa have been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. Fortunately, real-world effectiveness studies of the MVA-BN vaccine indicate that it has an effectiveness of 74% after one dose, and 82% after two doses against mpox. However, given the very limited supply of vaccines in Central Africa, there remain questions around the optimal deployment of limited MVA-BN doses. In this study, we consider whether more mpox cases might be averted by following the traditional two-dose vaccine regimen (4 week dosing interval), or by giving a single dose of MVA-BN to as many individuals as possible. We find that the optimal strategy depends on both, (i) the degree to which a subpopulation might be at higher risk of mpox, or severe mpox, infections, and (ii) how long ago the first dose was administered to the most at-risk subpopulation.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the most optimal strategy to deploy mpox vaccines in a limited supply scenario. Reviewers agreed on the choice of a simple model given the small amount of data but also advised policymakers to apply the results of this preprint with awareness of its limitations and provided some comments on citations and wording. Additionally, they criticized the use of Clade II data in the context of a Clade I outbreak in Congo and the use of modeling assumptions that may undermine the robustness of the conclusions. However, all of them agreed that this preprint is essential for optimizing vaccine distribution strategies in the absence of complete data.

Reviewer 1 (Claus K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Hannah K… & Bryttani N…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Optimal Deployment of Limited Vaccine Supplies to Combat Mpox"
by Claus Kadelka
  • Published on Jan 15, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Optimal Deployment of Limited Vaccine Supplies to Combat Mpox"
by Hannah Kravitz and Bryttani Nieves
  • Published on Jan 15, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
