Reviews of "Optimal Deployment of Limited Vaccine Supplies to Combat Mpox"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the most optimal strategy to deploy mpox vaccines in a limited supply scenario. Reviewers agreed on the choice of a simple model given the small amount of data but also advised policymakers to apply the results of this preprint with awareness of its limitations and provided some comments on citations and wording. Additionally, they criticized the use of Clade II data in the context of a Clade I outbreak in Congo and the use of modeling assumptions that may undermine the robustness of the conclusions. However, all of them agreed that this preprint is essential for optimizing vaccine distribution strategies in the absence of complete data.

Reviewer 1 (Claus K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Hannah K… & Bryttani N…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

