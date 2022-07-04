Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 04, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"

Reviewers: B Darney (Oregon Health & Science University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • J Maybin (University of Edinburgh) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • T Bouchard (University of Delhi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Blair Darney, Jacqueline Maybin, and Thomas P Bouchard
Published onAug 04, 2022
Covid-19 vaccination and menstrual cycle length in the Apple Women’s Health Study
by Elizabeth A. Gibson, Huichu Li, Victoria Fruh, Malaika Gabra, Gowtham Asokan, Anne Marie Z. Jukic, Donna D. Baird, Christine L Curry, Tyler Fischer-Colbrie, Jukka-Pekka Onnela, Michelle A. Williams, Russ Hauser, Brent A. Coull, and Shruthi Mahalingaiah
AbstractBackgroundCOVID-19 vaccination may be associated with change in menstrual cycle length following vaccination.MethodsWe conducted a longitudinal analysis within a subgroup of 14,915 participants in the Apple Women’s Health Study (AWHS) who enrolled between November 2019 and December 2021 and met the following eligibility criteria: were living in the U.S., met minimum age requirements for consent, were English speaking, actively tracked their menstrual cycles, and responded to the COVID-19 Vaccine Update survey. In the main analysis, we included tracked cycles recorded when premenopausal participants were not pregnant, lactating, or using hormonal contraceptives. We used conditional linear regression and multivariable linear mixed-effects models with random intercepts to estimate the covariate-adjusted difference in mean cycle length, measured in days, between pre-vaccination cycles, cycles in which a vaccine was administered, and post-vaccination cycles within vaccinated participants, and between vaccinated and unvaccinated participants. We further compared associations between vaccination and menstrual cycle length by the timing of vaccine dose within a menstrual cycle (i.e., in follicular or luteal phase). We present Bonferroni-adjusted 95% confidence intervals to account for multiple comparisons.ResultsA total of 128,094 cycles (median = 10 cycles per participant; interquartile range: 4-22) from 9,652 participants (8,486 vaccinated; 1,166 unvaccinated) were included. The average within-individual standard deviation in cycle length was 4.2 days. Fifty-five percent of vaccinated participants received Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine, 37% received Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, and 7% received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine (J&J). We found no evidence of a difference between mean menstrual cycle length in the unvaccinated and vaccinated participants prior to vaccination (0.24 days, 95% CI: −0.34, 0.82).Among vaccinated participants, COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a small increase in mean cycle length (MCL) for cycles in which participants received the first dose (0.50 days, 95% CI: 0.22, 0.78) and cycles in which participants received the second dose (0.39 days, 95% CI: 0.11, 0.67) of mRNA vaccines compared with pre-vaccination cycles. Cycles in which the single dose of J&J was administered were, on average, 1.26 days longer (95% CI: 0.45, 2.07) than pre-vaccination cycles. Post-vaccination cycles returned to average pre-vaccination length. Estimates for pre vs post cycle lengths were 0.14 days (95% CI: −0.13, 0.40) in the first cycle following vaccination, 0.13 days (95% CI: −0.14, 0.40) in the second, −0.17 days (95% CI: −0.43, 0.10) in the third, and −0.25 days (95% CI: −0.52, 0.01) in the fourth cycle post-vaccination. Follicular phase vaccination was associated with an increase in MCL in cycles in which participants received the first dose (0.97 days, 95% CI: 0.53, 1.42) or the second dose (1.43 days, 95% CI: 1.06, 1.80) of mRNA vaccines or the J&J dose (2.27 days, 95% CI: 1.04, 3.50), compared with pre-vaccination cycles.ConclusionsCOVID-19 vaccination was associated with an immediate short-term increase in menstrual cycle length overall, which appeared to be driven by doses received in the follicular phase. However, the magnitude of this increase was small and diminished in each cycle following vaccination. No association with cycle length persisted over time. The magnitude of change associated with vaccination was well within the natural variability in the study population. Menstrual cycle change following COVID-19 vaccination appears small and temporary and should not discourage individuals from becoming vaccinated.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examined associations between COVID-19 vaccination and menstrual cycle length and found that a modest increase in cycle length was associated with vaccination doses received in the follicular phase and no association between cycle length and vaccination that persisted over time. Reviewers found this study to be potentially informative to reliable, with one reviewer suggesting clearer justifications of the analytic methods.

Reviewer 1 (Blair D…) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jacqueline M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Thomas P B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"
by Blair Darney
  • Published on Aug 04, 2022
Review 2: "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"
by Jacqueline Maybin
  • Published on Aug 04, 2022
Review 3: "Covid-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length in the Apple Women’s Health Study"
by Thomas P Bouchard
  • Published on Aug 05, 2022
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
