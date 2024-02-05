Review 2: "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: The paper aims to assess quantitatively the effect of partial drug coverage in long-term MDA control programs targeted at burden reduction or elimination of Schistosomiasis on community level.

They employ agent-based stochastic transmission models developed by Imperial College London (ICL) and the University of Oxford (SCHISTOX). Two models have similar structure in terms of population demographics and within-host biology (worm mating, aggregation egg-release), the only difference being density dependence of egg-release in ICL.

To assess long-term outcomes of annual MDA on long term outcomes (community burden), the authors explore a range of transmission environments represented by basic reproduction number R­­ 0 , and associate baseline prevalence.

The main result (Table 2) shows expected program duration as function of child-adult coverage levels, relative adult burden (low/high) and baseline prevalence (low, moderate, high).

One drawback of models and analysis is its reliance on a single parameter (R 0 and a related baseline prevalence) as a predictor of long term MDA outcome. The missing component is putative contribution of snail environment on control outcomes. Snails are active hosts for Schistosome transmission that could amplify the force of human infection, independent of human input. So identical host communities could exhibit markedly different MDA-response patterns in different environments. Such snail effect can be demonstrated with different human transmission models, from basic MacDonald-type to AMB.

So the results and conclusions of the paper are provisional on the underlying ‘passive snail’ assumption, and may have limited scope in realistic transmission settings.