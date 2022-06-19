Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jul 19, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Targeting Neutrophils Extracellular Traps (NETs) Reduces Multiple Organ Injury in a COVID-19 Mouse Model"

Reviewers: N Teluguakula (Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Kimberly M (KU Leuven) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Narasaraju Teluguakula and Kimberly Martinod
Published onJul 19, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Flavio P. Veras, Giovanni F. Gomes, Bruna M. S. Silva, Cicero J. L. R. Almeida, Camila Meirelles S. Silva, Ayda H. Schneider, Emily S. Corneo, Caio S. Bonilha, Sabrina S. Batah, Ronaldo Martins, Eurico Arruda, Alexandre T. Fabro, José C. Alves-Filho, Thiago M. Cunha, and Fernando Q. Cunha
Description

ABSTRACTCOVID-19 is characterized by severe acute lung injury, which is associated with neutrophils infiltration and release of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). COVID-19 treatment options are scarce. Previous work has shown an increase in NETs release in the lung and plasma of COVID-19 patients suggesting that drugs that prevent NETs formation or release could be potential therapeutic approaches for COVID-19 treatment. Here, we report the efficacy of NET-degrading DNase I treatment in a murine model of COVID-19. DNase I decreased detectable levels of NETs, improved clinical disease, and reduced lung, heart, and kidney injuries in SARS-CoV-2-infected K18-hACE2 mice. Furthermore, our findings indicate a potential deleterious role for NETs lung tissue in vivo and lung epithelial (A549) cells in vitro, which might explain part of the pathophysiology of severe COVID-19. This deleterious effect was diminished by the treatment with DNase I. Together, our results support the role of NETs in COVID-19 immunopathology and highlight NETs disruption pharmacological approaches as a potential strategy to ameliorate COVID-19 clinical outcomes.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Both reviewers agree that this study may have important implications for DNase as a therapeutic agent for COVID-19. Reviewers point out the small sample size and short follow-up period as potential limitations.

Reviewer 1 (Narasaraju T…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kimberly M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
