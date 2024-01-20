Reviews of "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study used PET imaging to look for neuroinflammation in people with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, comparing the images with those of healthy controls. The reviewers found the study to be interesting and original given it provides evidence of neuroinflammation in people with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19. Among the limitations, the small sample size and differences between characteristics of cases and controls were emphasized by the reviewers. Also, the need to better contextualize the study within the current body of evidence was also pointed out.

Reviewer 1 (Eric G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Federico T…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.