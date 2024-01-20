Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Jan 20, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"

Reviewers: E Guedj (Aix-Marseille University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • F Turkheimer (King's College London) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Eric Guedj and Federico Turkheimer
Published onJan 20, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
Neuroinflammation in post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET correlates with vascular disease measures
by Michael B. VanElzakker, Hannah F. Bues, Ludovica Brusaferri, Minhae Kim, Deena Saadi, Eva-Maria Ratai, Darin D. Dougherty, and Marco L. Loggia
  • Published on Oct 20, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT The COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 has triggered a consequential public health crisis of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), sometimes referred to as long COVID. The mechanisms of the heterogeneous persistent symptoms and signs that comprise PASC are under investigation, and several studies have pointed to the central nervous and vascular systems as being potential sites of dysfunction. In the current study, we recruited individuals with PASC with diverse symptoms, and examined the relationship between neuroinflammation and circulating markers of vascular dysfunction. We used [11C]PBR28 PET neuroimaging, a marker of neuroinflammation, to compare 12 PASC individuals versus 43 normative healthy controls. We found significantly increased neuroinflammation in PASC versus controls across a wide swath of brain regions including midcingulate and anterior cingulate cortex, corpus callosum, thalamus, basal ganglia, and at the boundaries of ventricles. We also collected and analyzed peripheral blood plasma from the PASC individuals and found significant positive correlations between neuroinflammation and several circulating analytes related to vascular dysfunction. These results suggest that an interaction between neuroinflammation and vascular health may contribute to common symptoms of PASC.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study used PET imaging to look for neuroinflammation in people with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, comparing the images with those of healthy controls. The reviewers found the study to be interesting and original given it provides evidence of neuroinflammation in people with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19. Among the limitations, the small sample size and differences between characteristics of cases and controls were emphasized by the reviewers. Also, the need to better contextualize the study within the current body of evidence was also pointed out.

Reviewer 1 (Eric G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Federico T…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Review 1: "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"
by Eric Guedj
  • Published on Jan 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found the study to be interesting and original given it provides evidence of neuroinflammation in people with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.

Review 2: "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"
by Federico Turkheimer
  • Published on Jan 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
