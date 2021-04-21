Review 1: "The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

This manuscript reports data regarding “The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time.” It is interesting and timely work and, indeed, covers a topic that can be useful in clinical practice. This is apparently a well-conducted study. The design seems adequate and the collection of data sufficient to demonstrate the author´s point. However, there is a number of problems that should be addressed by the authors. After these minor revisions, the article will be more clear and readable.

These problems:

1- There has been some evidence that SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in human milk. I recommend that the authors cite the following article in their manuscript on this subject.

-Kilic T, Kilic S, Berber NK, Gunduz A, Ersoy Y. Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in milk produced by women with COVID-19 and follow-up of their infants: A preliminary study. Int J Clin Pract. 2021;00:e14175. https:// doi.org/10.1111/ijcp.14175

2- How many of the mothers whose milk samples were examined breastfed their babies for 4-6 weeks and 4-10 months after infection? During this time, have any of the breastfed babies caught COVID-19? The answers to these questions are extremely important. The authors should specify if they have this information for the mother and baby.

3- How was milk obtained from women? For instance, were manual or electric breast pumps used? Please specify.

4- Are the test methods the authors use for antibody detection validated for human milk? Please specify.

5- The authors should be detailed in the last paragraph of the conclusion section to elaborate on their important conclusion(s) and detail the potential avenues for further research.



