Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures for predicting the outcome of COVID-19"

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

Lei and colleagues performed a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray of 20 SARS-CoV-2 proteins to detect serum IgM/IgG responses to predict COVID-19 survival in 1,034 eligible participants. Out of this cohort, 955 patients survived and 79 died. COVID-19 was diagnosed based on a positive SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test from respiratory tract specimens or based on clinical diagnosis with clinical symptoms and imaging features of pneumonia on chest computed tomographic (CT). The investigators used a total of 2973 samples for time-course analysis to determine time course trends of selected antibodies. A series of statistical tests including Two-Tailed t-test, Spearman Rank correlation, Cox Proportional-Hazards model, Kaplan-Meier curves, Principal Component analysis, ROC curves, and Cross-Validation (among others), were used to identify significant associations.

I will summarize the most relevant results of the study

High ORF7b IgM level is an independent predictor of COVID-19 survival High IgG levels of NSP4, NSP7, NSP9, NSP10, RdRp (NSP12), NSP14 and 1 accessory protein ORF3b, (non-structural SARS-CoV-2 proteins) are predictive of COVID-19 mortality IgM response to ORF7b is negatively correlated with pro-inflammatory factors such as procalcitonin, C-reactive protein, lactate dehydrogenase, D-dimer, IL-2R, and IL-6 ORF7b IgM provided the highest AUC (0.74) for outcome prediction (survival) of all studied antibodies Levels of ORF7b IgM, NSP9 IgG, and NSP10 IgG were relatively stable over time in the study population

Overall, this manuscript provides important insights regarding IgM and IgG antibody responses in COVID-19 and their association with disease outcomes, the most relevant being the prediction of survival based on high ORF7b IgM levels and low NSP4, NSP7, NSP9, NSP10, RdRp (NSP12), NSP14 and 1 accessory protein ORF3b, IgG levels. The most intriguing result of this study is the discordancy between IgM and IgG antibody response and their association with survival. Mechanistically, it makes sense that high ORF7b IgM levels are associated with COVID-19 survival but the association between high IgG levels of non-structural SARS-CoV-2 proteins and increased mortality is less clear. Future mechanistic studies will be required to further investigate the association between high IgG antibody responses against non-structural SARS-CoV-2 proteins and COVID-19 survival.

