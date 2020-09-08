Review 1: "Identification of 14 Known Drugs as Inhibitors of the Main Protease of SARS-CoV-2"

Skip to main content
RR\C19
Published on Oct 08, 2020DOI

This study employs a consensus virtual screening protocol to identify FDA-approved compounds that inhibit the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 (Mpro) and discover a cloverleaf binding pattern common to active compounds. These findings should be considered reliable.

by Alessandro Contini
Published onOct 08, 2020
by Mohammad M. Ghahremanpour, Julian Tirado-Rives, Maya Deshmukh, Joseph A. Ippolito, Chun-Hui Zhang, Israel Cabeza de Vaca, Maria-Elena Liosi, Karen S. Anderson, and William L. Jorgensen
  • Published on Aug 28, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract A consensus virtual screening protocol has been applied to ca. 2000 approved drugs to seek inhibitors of the main protease (Mpro) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. 42 drugs emerged as top candidates, and after visual analyses of the predicted structures of their complexes with Mpro, 17 were chosen for evaluation in a kinetic assay for Mpro inhibition. Remarkably 14 of the compounds at 100-μM concentration were found to reduce the enzymatic activity and 5 provided IC50 values below 40 μM: manidipine (4.8 μM), boceprevir (5.4 μM), lercanidipine (16.2 μM), bedaquiline (18.7 μM), and efonidipine (38.5 μM). Structural analyses reveal a common cloverleaf pattern for the binding of the active compounds to the P1, P1’, and P2 pockets of Mpro. Further study of the most active compounds in the context of COVID-19 therapy is warranted, while all of the active compounds may provide a foundation for lead optimization to deliver valuable chemotherapeutics to combat the pandemic.

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The preprint article by Ghahremanpour et al. Present an in-silico virtual screening of approved drugs against SARS-CoV-2 Mpro. Four different docking methods were used on a consensus basis, and compound selected among the top 10% of each method. Selected compounds were subjected to MD simulations to evaluate the stability of the obtained complexes, showing a low displacement from their original position for most of the compounds. Seventeen compounds were tested against Mpro experimentally. Fourteen of them showed some activity (reduction of the Mpro activity to below 40%), most of them in the high micromolar range and five in the low-medium micromolar.

Methods are well described and might be easily reproduced by an expert in the field.

I think that this preprint article can be classified as “strong”, since the study is well conceived, competently performed and conclusions are correctly drawn.

