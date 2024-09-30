Reviews of "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study validates a shorter, 4-day protocol for isolating avian influenza virus in pathogen-free eggs, reducing the standard 6-day method. The optimized approach preserves test sensitivity while enabling faster resolution of disease investigations. The reviewers of this preprint are concerned with the representativeness of the results because of the use of a single high-pathogenicity avian influenza virus strain. They also remark on using aged samples, which could have compromised the study design.

Reviewer 1 (Huaguang L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Kirk D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.