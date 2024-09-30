Reviews of "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"

Description
Abstract The internationally recognised method for diagnosis of avian influenza (AI) is virus isolation (VI) in specific pathogen-free embryonated fowls’ eggs (EFEs). In Great Britain (GB), AI virus isolation currently involves two passages in EFEs; the first typically of two days duration followed by a second lasting up to four days meaning that premises may remain under restriction for up to six days. Shorter time lengths for AIV isolation were investigated to reduce the time that businesses remain under official restrictions to safely negate AI infection, whilst maintaining test sensitivity. Both experimental inoculations of EFEs and analyses of VI attempts from high pathogenicity (HP) AI disease incursions in GB since 2016 demonstrated that HP viruses were isolated during first passage while for low pathogenicity AI outbreaks, the second passage could be reduced to two days. Power analysis showed that the benefit of reducing the number of days outweighed the risk of missing a positive isolate. This approach will substantially reduce costs to government and industry by releasing restrictions at least two days earlier where samples are negative for viral nucleic acid. Critically, it will reduce welfare implications of housing birds under restriction and improve international standards without loss of test performance.