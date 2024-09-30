Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Oct 30, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"

Reviewers: H Lu (Penn State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • K Douglas (University of the West Indies) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Huaguang Lu and Kirk Douglas
Published onOct 30, 2024
Validation of optimised methods for avian influenza virus isolation in specific pathogen-free embryonated fowls’ eggs
by Scott M. Reid, Vivien J. Coward, Joe James, Rowena D. E. Hansen, Colin Birch, Mayur Bakrania, Sharon M. Brookes, Ian H. Brown, and Ashley C. Banyard
  • Published on Jun 18, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract The internationally recognised method for diagnosis of avian influenza (AI) is virus isolation (VI) in specific pathogen-free embryonated fowls’ eggs (EFEs). In Great Britain (GB), AI virus isolation currently involves two passages in EFEs; the first typically of two days duration followed by a second lasting up to four days meaning that premises may remain under restriction for up to six days. Shorter time lengths for AIV isolation were investigated to reduce the time that businesses remain under official restrictions to safely negate AI infection, whilst maintaining test sensitivity. Both experimental inoculations of EFEs and analyses of VI attempts from high pathogenicity (HP) AI disease incursions in GB since 2016 demonstrated that HP viruses were isolated during first passage while for low pathogenicity AI outbreaks, the second passage could be reduced to two days. Power analysis showed that the benefit of reducing the number of days outweighed the risk of missing a positive isolate. This approach will substantially reduce costs to government and industry by releasing restrictions at least two days earlier where samples are negative for viral nucleic acid. Critically, it will reduce welfare implications of housing birds under restriction and improve international standards without loss of test performance.

Summary of Reviews: This study validates a shorter, 4-day protocol for isolating avian influenza virus in pathogen-free eggs, reducing the standard 6-day method. The optimized approach preserves test sensitivity while enabling faster resolution of disease investigations. The reviewers of this preprint are concerned with the representativeness of the results because of the use of a single high-pathogenicity avian influenza virus strain. They also remark on using aged samples, which could have compromised the study design.

Reviewer 1 (Huaguang L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Kirk D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"
by Huaguang Lu
  • Published on Oct 30, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers of this preprint are concerned with the representativeness of the results because of the use of a single high-pathogenicity avian influenza virus strain. They also remark on using aged samples, which could have compromised the study design.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"
by Kirk Douglas
  • Published on Oct 30, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers of this preprint are concerned with the representativeness of the results because of the use of a single high-pathogenicity avian influenza virus strain. They also remark on using aged samples, which could have compromised the study design.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
