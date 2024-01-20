Review 1: "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

Brain vascular damage is suspected in patients with Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC, also known as "long COVID"), linked to neuroinflammation. This neuroimaging PET study investigated mitochondrial TSPO expression using [11C]PBR28 as a biomarker of microglia activation in 12 individuals with PASC, comparing them to 43 controls. Neuroinflammation was observed in various brain regions, including the midcingulate and anterior cingulate cortex, corpus callosum, thalamus, basal ganglia, and at the boundaries of the ventricles. These findings were significantly associated with several circulating analytes related to vascular dysfunction.

Despite some limitations, particularly the low number of included patients, the study is highly original and interesting, contributing to the understanding of the brain substrate of long COVID.

Several points require clarification: